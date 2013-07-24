Nexidia Products at IBC2013:

Nexidia Dialogue Search v1.4

At IBC2013, Nexidia will demonstrate Dialogue Search -- the world's only software tool that searches in seconds for any spoken word or phrase across massive media libraries. The patented technology behind Dialogue Search allows media organizations to make better use of their media libraries by quickly and precisely finding unique assets that searching traditional metadata could never reveal. Dialogue Search dramatically reduces logging and transcription costs, integrates directly with media asset management and editing applications, and requires no training. Version v1.4 will include new features such as an Adobe(R) Premiere(R) Pro extension, AAF Export, the Dialogue Search RESTful API to provide Nexidia search capabilities within any application, and a new proximity-based search for finding a word or phrase spoken within a certain number of seconds of another.

Photo Caption: Nexidia Dialogue Search Adobe(R) Premiere(R) Pro Extension Screen Shot

NEW Nexidia QC v2.0

Nexidia will introduce Nexidia QC v2.0, an automated, file-based QC application that can automatically test critical components of media with proprietary technology -- tests that, until now, could only be performed manually. Nexidia QC contains unique tests to verify that closed captions, video description, and audio language are not only present but also correct, which no other media QC application can do. Nexidia QC automates manual processes to reduce operating expenses, automatically identifies and corrects errors to avoid regulatory fines, and enables a higher-quality experience for viewers across all platforms. Nexidia QC has an API that allows it to integrate easily into other workflow and QC applications.

Photo Caption 1: Nexidia QC -- Closed Caption QC

Photo Caption 2: Nexidia QC -- Video Description QC

Company Quote:

"We offer unique products that save organizations significant amounts of time, and one of our chief objectives is to make sure that those products are integrated with the systems that media organizations use most. At IBC2013, visitors to our booth will see how our patented products and proprietary technology easily integrate with even more applications and systems for even greater efficiency and ease of use."

-- Drew Lanham, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Nexidia Media and Entertainment Division

Company Overview:

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and nonprofit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.