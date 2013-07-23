TSL Products Showcases Loudness Logging, New Audio Mixer Back-Up Solution and Simple Broadcast Control Systems at Broadcast & Cable 2013

São Paulo, JULY 23, 2013– TSL Products, manufacturer of surround sound microphones and processing, audio monitoring, tally/studio-controlsystems and power management solutions for the broadcast industry, will be showcasing its PAM PiCo Five with new loudness logging, Touchmix Combo audio back-up solution, X-1 Surround Processor, VIP Power Management and TallyMan TMCP broadcast control panelat the 22nd Broadcast & Cable 2013 Fair (Booth F8). Featured equipment will join the full line of TSL products on display.

“The TSL engineering team continues to develop products that streamline production workflow and to make simple, intuitive solutions for complex processes. With our participation in the Broadcast & Cable 2013 Fair, we’re delighted to introduce these newest offerings to the important and flourishing South American broadcast industry,” says Chris Exelby, managing director of TSL Products. “With the addition of the SoundField product line to our equipment catalogue, we now offer the perfect pathway to phase-coherent, loudness-compliant productions that address the needs of internal stereo workflow and 5.1 dissemination.”

Equipment featured at the Broadcast & Cable 2013 Fair includes the PAM PiCo Five, the latest version of the popular, handheld audio/loudness compliance meter, now with loudness logging capability and the new TouchMix Combo multi-channel monitoring system that can functionally take over audio chores should a main console fail.

The new SoundField X-1 Upmix/Downmix Processor accurately handles ingest of surround material into a stereo workflow, while providing a phase-coherent reconstruction of the original surround signal for HD broadcast.

The latest VIP Vertical Intelligent Power Management offerings provide the broadcaster with an easy to set up and powerful power distribution system that allows for individual or select unit power down to conserve on energy, while delivering multi-parameter information and alarms for an entire system.

The new TallyMan TMCP Control Panel gives push button ease of operation with any third-party router through the TallyMan controller. TallyMan sits at the center of any broadcast facility, with connections to all of the system's critical infrastructure components such as camera's, vision switchers, routers, talkback systems, power distribution and audio monitoring. Providing a real time unprecedented whole view of your broadcast system, TallyMan is available in four different form factors with a variety of connectivity using opto-isolated GPI inputs, relay or open connector GPI outputs, RS422 serial ports and high speed Ethernet connectivity.

About TSL Products

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, TSL products satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. TSL’s dedicated products team has many years of combined personal, hands-on experience, having worked for broadcasters, post-production facilities, information technology companies and outside broadcast operators worldwide. For more information, please visit www.tsl.co.uk/products.aspx.