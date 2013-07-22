NVerzion Brings Advanced Automation Solutions to TAB 2013

SALT LAKE CITY -- July 22, 2013 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the 60th annual Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) convention and trade show, Aug. 7-8 at the Renaissance Hotel in Austin. During the show, NVerzion will demonstrate a variety of advanced automation platforms, including its Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS) and NControl Lite, both of which deliver increased operational efficiencies and cost savings to broadcasters by streamlining their file-based workflow.

At TAB 2013, NVerzion will demonstrate CLASS, a flexible and scalable automation platform that provides broadcasters with an alternative to station-in-a-box systems through redundancy and guaranteed integration with existing technology. Rather than replace existing equipment, NVerzion's CLASS uses software systems and controls to integrate a broadcaster's legacy hardware and software systems into a unified platform. Ideal for stations with four or more channels, the system can easily be scaled up to accommodate hundreds of channels. CLASS provides systemwide control for ingest, traffic, graphics, and playout, and is interoperable with all manufacturers and common traffic systems, making it a comprehensive platform that delivers continuous, reliable operation.

In addition, NVerzion will highlight NControl Lite, an end-to-end automation solution that maximizes the efficiency and reliability of file-based broadcast operations, enabling stations to more quickly get a channel on air. Ideal for small- and mid-sized stations, the highly scalable and extensible hardware and software automation platform can be customized based on a broadcaster's specific requirements. The NControl Lite hardware package features an industrial rack-mount PC with four of NVerzion's Ethernet Machine Control (EMC) serial connections, which can be used to control up to eight video devices (e.g., VTRs, video server ports, and more) seamlessly. The platform also comes with a variety of software applications, including NVerzion's NGest professional dubbing and recording application, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NControl transmission playlist, NBase SQL media database manager, and NView media database viewer. Users can add other complementary capabilities, such as FTP content delivery interfaces, electronic program guide publishing, and asset management for end-to-end control of the broadcast channel. NControl Lite can also be expanded for additional channel control.

The NVerzion products will be on display at TAB 2013, booth 104. More information on NVerzion and its products is available at www.nverzion.com.

# # #

About NVerzion (www.nverzion.com)

NVerzion is a leading provider of digital broadcast automation tools that streamline an operator's entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content, reducing OPEX and CAPEX. Based on a Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS) concept that supports easy implementation into any existing infrastructure, NVerzion automation solutions offer users scalability, reliability, redundancy, and guaranteed interoperability with third-party systems. All NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

ENDS