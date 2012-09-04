VRT Selects Dalet Radio Suite HD for Radio 2 Network

Regional channels also included in end-to-end upgrade as first project call-off

Corporate license for Dalet One Cut editor will standardize and simplify audio production



Paris, France — September 4, 2012 —Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading developer of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software, and services for content producers, announced that VRT, the Flemish-language national broadcaster in Belgium, has chosen Dalet Radio Suite HD to modernize the existing production systems for Radio 2 and its five regional stations. When completed, the upgrade will provide advanced production and playout capabilities with highly redundant IT-based centralized storage, servers, and database. The selection of Dalet Radio Suite HD was made after a rigorous tender process that included a comprehensive proof of concept and on-site evaluations of shortlisted systems. The Radio 2 project is the first project call-off under a four-year framework contract.



The Dalet Radio Suite HD installation for Radio 2 will include more than 200 Dalet production workstations and 33 Dalet on-air workstations in the broadcast studios. Dalet Radio Suite HD maintains a centralized MAM content catalogue that seamlessly manages all programs and associated data while modular task-specific desktop tools streamline production and distribution. Content repurposing and delivery can be accomplished very efficiently, as the Dalet workflow engine automates many processes in the background to facilitate distribution—from on-the-fly delivery of Program Associated Data (PAD) for DAB, DRM, or HD Radio to transcoding for podcasts or for online or mobile uses. VRT has also acquired a corporate license for the Dalet One Cut editor, a feature-rich multitrack audio editor. Dalet One Cut can be a standalone application on any desktop with the benefit of connecting to the Dalet system to access or upload content. The Dalet system will integrate with the Avid iNews system at VRT, allowing scripts and rundowns to be easily accessed and archived by Dalet together with audio clips. Production across the regional sites will be centralized; editing work performed at the sites will be sent directly to the central site in Brussels. At the Brussels broadcasting center, Dalet will handle broadcast scheduling and automated playout for the regional splits.



“This upgrade will advance our radio operations into the next generation. Dalet Radio Suite HD gives us the flexibility in terms of infrastructure, metadata and workflow management along with the level of reliability and redundancy we require,” says Bart Lamberigts, project leader at VRT. “For instance, our regional sites will connect to Brussels for production, but Dalet cache servers in each region will ensure that playout is immune to any network problem that might occur. If the regional site is disconnected from Brussels, regional users can connect to their local Dalet server to continue producing music and news. On the functionality side, our users particularly liked the Dalet One Cut audio editor with its high levels of functionality and ease of use. Thanks to the corporate license for One Cut, every desktop can be an editing location. This will reduce our need to support all other kinds of audio editing platforms while providing the high level of features we need.”



“The VRT tender process was extremely thorough and efficient, and Dalet is very gratified to have been awarded this important opportunity,” says Chris Wright, Dalet UK general manager.“Beyond the very detailed proof of concept, the onsite evaluation by end-users provided first-hand feedback on how the various features can be used to improve the workflow. The importance of having functionality mesh with workflow expectations can’t be overstated. Dalet Radio Suite HD measured up to VRT’s high standards.”



The Dalet Professional Services team will act as functional integrator for the project, providing workflow analysis and specifications, installation and configuration, testing of workflows and integrations, training, and 24/7 support services. The first stage of the project is already underway with the installation of the Dalet One Cut audio editor on standalone workstations. Full system implementation is expected in early 2013.



About VRT

The Flemish Radio and Television Network Organization (VRT) is the public broadcasting network of the Flemish community. As a public broadcasting company, VRT’s mission is to reach a maximum number of media users with a wide range of quality programs that excite and satisfy the interests of media users. VRT provides a high-quality selection of programs in the information, culture, education, and entertainment sectors. A priority is the focus on information and cultural programs aimed at the media user. In addition, there are also sports, contemporary education, and entertainment. Specific programs aim at targeted population and age groups, particularly children and young people. The programs contribute towards the further development of Flemish cultural identity and diversity as well as a democratic and tolerant society. The VRT, through its programs, contributes towards independent, objective, and pluriform public opinion in Flanders and consequently strives towards a leading role in the field of information and culture. VRT operates 3 TV-stations (één, canvas, OP12) and 5 radio-stations (of which one – Radio 2 – has a regionalized structure through 5 regions).



About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage, and distribute content to traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web, and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Media Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities, a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire news, sports, and program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.



Dalet systems are used around the world by thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, and WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., and Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, and The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, and Reuters: DALE.PA.



