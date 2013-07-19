RTW TO EXHIBIT TOUCHMONITOR LINE OF AUDIO METERS AT SMPTE AUSTRALIA 2013

SYDNEY, JULY 19, 2013 - RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to announce that during this year's SMPTE Australia show, Syntec International (B35) will display RTW's new TM3, the latest addition to its TouchMonitor family of products, as well as the TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors. Attendees are invited to stop by the Syntec booth for demonstrations of all products and a chance to speak with an RTW representative.

TM3 and TM3-3G TouchMonitors

Controlled using a touch-sensitive display, the TM3 has a budget-friendly base price, a 4.3-inch touchscreen and a stylish exterior allowing for horizontal and vertical placement. It includes a large number of graphical and numerical instruments showing single-channel and summing-loudness bargraphs, PPM, true peak, SPL, loudness range (LRA), dialnorm and correlation. It is a highly appealing, compact solution ideal for editorial offices, edit suites and small control rooms.

Both models feature PPM and true-peak instruments and offer comprehensive loudness metering in compliance with all globally relevant standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85 and ARIB. They also feature the Magic LRA instrument, specifically designed by RTW, for intuitive visualization of the loudness range and integrated-loudness parameters. Finally, the TM3 on display will be equipped with the new TM3-SWMC Software license, available as an add-on option, which incorporates a moving coil emulation display.

TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors

The TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors, which include the innovative Magic LRA instrument, feature a seven- and nine-inch touch-sensitive display, respectively, and provide unparalleled flexibility and modularity combined with intuitive control. The software visualizes multiple sources simultaneously. Both support displaying the same signal on multiple instruments in parallel, each with dedicated defaults with both horizontal and vertical operation. The system visualizes up to 16 analog and/or digital sources at the same time.

The TM9 is also capable of providing a view of up to 32 digital channels when the 3G-SDI option is implemented. Along with RTW's entire TouchMonitor range, the TM7 and TM9 were created to help adhere to all major industry loudness standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85 and ARIB.