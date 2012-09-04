Dalet Releases Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 Software

Creates seamless workflows that boost collaboration and speed production



New integration will be featured at IBC 2012



Levallois-Perret, France – September 4, 2012 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions to broadcasters and content providers, announced the first version release of the Dalet Xtend module for Adobe® Premiere® Pro CS6 software. The new module, which provides seamless workflow collaboration between the Dalet Media Asset Management (MAM) platform and Adobe Premiere Pro CS6, will be demonstrated as part of Dalet’s MAM solutions for News, Sports, Program Prep, and Archiving workflows at the IBC 2012 Exhibition at RAI Centre in Amsterdam September 7 – 11, 2012 (Dalet stand 8.B77).



“Dalet Xtend provides a level of interaction that goes well beyond simple export and import exchanges of EDLS between Dalet and Adobe Premiere Pro CS6. It’s an integration that leverages the Dalet API and Adobe SDK very effectively to offer tremendous functionalities that make the NLEs an integral part of the overall production rather than separate islands of production,” says Kevin Savina, director of product management, Dalet. “The operations between systems are much smoother and transparent. Most importantly, all the valuable metadata are maintained throughout the editing process. This interoperability significantly increases productivity and collaboration for editing workgroups.”



“By working together on Dalet Xtend, we’ve delivered a unified environment that allows creative talent to work together with greater ease,” said Simon Williams, director of strategic relations at Adobe. “The Dalet Xtend integration with Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 provides users with increased efficiency and productivity by presenting all the relevant data they need in a single interface and ensuring crucial metadata flows between the systems.”



Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 makes production more seamless in every type of workflow scenario. Using the Xtend Panel, Adobe Premiere Pro users can connect directly to the Dalet database to view available content (clips, EDLs, raw videos, sound bytes, etc.). Dalet users can also push material, such as EDLs and clips created in Dalet, directly to Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 editor for finishing. The finished piece can then be exported back to Dalet as a new title or saved against a placeholder. It is also possible to trigger specific events, such as review and approval processes, when saving against a placeholder. The Dalet collaboration with Adobe is a long-term relationship, and additional feature enhancements are expected. For instance, when material is opened into the NLE, the different locators (QC information, sports logs, rights metadata, etc.) are visible to the users. The craft editors can also add additional metadata as they work. Essential information, such as descriptive locators and usage rights, flows back and forth and – thanks to the intelligent genealogy – is tracked by the Dalet content catalogue.



The Dalet MAM engine expertly manages all metadata and media processes. Genealogy metadata linking the editor’s material to the original sources can be preserved and content is better referenced throughout, making searches of the content catalogue and archives more efficient; content is more readily accessible to everyone who needs it. Dalet Xtend can significantly reduce expensive in-suite production time, streamline the workflow, and improve media management.



About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage, and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web, and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities, a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain and allows users to significantly improve efficiency and maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.



Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.



Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.



Press Contact:

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

(p) +1 617-817-6595

(e) janice@zazilmediagroup.com



####