Endemol’s Initial Uses Aframe to Speed Review & Approval on UK Celebrity Musical Competition Series “Your Face Sounds Familiar”

LONDON & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aframe said that Initial, a unit of Endemol UK and one of the country’s leading entertainment content creators and producers, is using the Aframe cloud video production and asset management platform to dramatically speed the review and approval process for “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” a comedic celebrity singing competition that debuted in the UK last month. Instead of shipping DVDs of the full 75-minute, full-resolution broadcast or contestants’ pre-airing performances, Aframe allowed the Initial team to upload content directly into Aframe’s secure cloud-based platform. From there, content was sent as an email link to an entire team of executives in well under an hour, for the entire team to review from any device, anywhere in the world.

As production companies work to increasingly crimped schedules in delivering series to air, the Initial team has found that Aframe helped eliminate nearly a full day spent waiting for review content to arrive, saved shipment costs and hassle, and kept production team on the same page creatively with newfound ease.

Executive Producers Nic McNeilis and David Staite said: “Aframe is a great way to view footage quickly and efficiently. The fact you can now view on any device from iPhone to iPad to desktop whilst ensuring all footage remains secure is really reassuring and beneficial to production.”

Created by Endemol Spain, “Your Face Sounds Familiar” has been sold to 26 countries and counting including the US, China, Russia and across Europe, Latin America and Asia. The program challenges six celebrities to look, strut, and sound exactly like music icons. The twist is that they’re impersonating stars far younger, older or a different gender. A celebrity panel awards points and the weekly winner gets £10,000 donated to their favorite charity, with a series finale and £50,000 prize on Sat August 3.

Each week Initial’s post-production house, Crow TV, sends producers several 2-3 minute videos of contestants so they could to monitor how well contestants were adopting their new personas, as well as a full copy of each Saturday’s live broadcast to be analyzed in preparation for the next show. Uploading a 1.5 GB file of a 75-minute episode took less than 7 minutes – and that file is made viewable to users in a matter of minutes. Once uploaded, Aframe automatically creates a H.264 web proxy of any footage so that anyone who needs to watch the video can do so from a standard web browser such as Internet Explorer, Chrome or Safari. Initial’s project administrator controls who has access to files by easily assigning rights to team members. The security of Aframe’s servers has been FACT certified and connections to Aframe are encrypted according to the latest standards.

”As a former post production company owner I know from experience how painful the review & approval process can be,” said David Peto, CEO of Aframe. “We built Aframe to free video production companies from the hassles imposed on them by technology – and are honored that such an esteemed group as Endemol’s Initial is using Aframe to set new levels of productivity.”

About Aframe

Aframe is a cloud video production and asset management system with capabilities in collaboration, review and approval, archive and tagging. Already many thousands of video professionals around the world rely on Aframe to organize and streamline video production or as an adjunct to existing media asset management (MAM) solutions. Aframe users upload their raw video footage from wherever they are in the world onto Aframe’s cloud, securely store it there, and share it with anyone, anywhere as they collaborate on TV, film, corporate video or advertising spots. The timecode-specific metadata that Aframe users generate can be transferred directly from the cloud into any of the top 3 NLE platforms. Once there, the metadata relinks with the original media – retaining all user changes automatically. If desired Aframe can provide logging services that makes video discoverable and expedite finding the perfect clip.

Aframe also can serve as a cloud-based MAM architecture to centralize a library of production and broadcast-ready video assets and supporting documentation. For more information visit www.aframe.com.

Contacts

UK:

Aframe

Simon Gannon, +44 020 3362 9820 / +44 0773 459 2428

Head of Marketing

simon@aframe.com

or

US:

PR Representative for Aframe

Mary Kae Marinac, +1 978-685-3136

mkm@mkmarinac.com