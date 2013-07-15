EditShare Shared Storage Solutions Compatible With New Avid Media Composer v7.0 Release

EditShare XStream, Energy and Field 2 systems provide advanced project and file sharing for Avid editors



Boston, MA — July 15, 2013 —EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, announced today that its industry-leading shared storage family of products – EditShare XStream, Energy and Field 2 – is compatible with Avid® Technology’s new Media Composer® v7.0 release. “EditShare is at the center of many Avid workflows and workgroups, so keeping in step with Avid release cycles is an important part of our product development effort and overall commitment to open integration among industry technology providers,” says Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare. “For EditShare customers, it will be a seamless transition from one Avid release to the next. Supported by EditShare v6.4.0.3, a free update for EditShare v6.x customers, Avid Media Composer 7 editors can continue to enjoy the same rich project and file sharing options we have provided since 2004.”



A Leader in Media and Project Sharing

Pioneering media sharing for production and post-production professionals, EditShare was the first non-Avid solution to offer Avid Project Sharing and the first shared storage solution in the media and entertainment industry to support 10 Gigabit Ethernet. Continuing its leadership with media sharing, EditShare was the first to offer true Project Sharing for Apple® Final Cut Pro® and the first to deliver a portable shared storage solution with EditShare Field. At NAB 2013, EditShare announced a development partnership with Adobe®, providing deeper integration across the Creative Suite and Creative Cloud product lines.



Support for Avid Media Composer v7.0 Across EditShare Tapeless Workflow

EditShare seamlessly integrates high-performance shared storage solutions (XStream and Energy) with video ingest (Geevs and Flow), media asset management (Flow), and archive and backup (Ark) to offer broadcast and post-production professionals a productivity-enhancing, tapeless workflow on a highly scalable infrastructure. Liebman continues, “Because EditShare systems are designed from the ground up for collaboration, releases such as Avid Media Composer 7 are supported across EditShare’s end-to-end tapeless workflow, providing a fluid production and post experience from ingest to archive.”



Highlights of the EditShare tapeless workflow



At the center of EditShare’s end-to-end workflow is high-performance shared storage that offers industry-leading stream counts, infinite scalability, and advanced Project Sharing with patented bin and project-locking capabilities for Avid, Final Cut Pro (v7), Adobe Premiere Pro and Lightworks.



Flow and Geevs record Avid DNxHD, ProRes and other industry-standard codecs direct to EditShare central shared storage and produce proxy files in real time, with optional mirrored and automatic backup to EditShare Ark. During ingest, users can log shots and create sub-clips.



The Flow MAM allows users to view proxy file content on their desktops without requiring access to full-resolution media as well as ingest media from file-based sources such as P2 and XDCAM. Simple editing tools and metadata templates let users add information to clips, make rough cuts, and drag-and-drop clips and sequences into their NLEs.



Ark Disk and Tape offer facilities a tiered storage infrastructure with nearline and offline archiving and backup. Ark systems can scale to multiple petabytes and allow users to browse, delete and restore archived materials (including partial restore) from any desktop on the EditShare network.



About EditShare

EditShare is the technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industry. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks, the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.



©2013 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare™ is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



