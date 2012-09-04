The Tiffen Company Appointed Exclusive US Distributor for GenusTech

Hauppauge, New York – September 4, 2012 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, announced today that it has signed an exclusive product distribution agreement with GenusTech, a manufacturer of innovative camera products and tools for filmmakers, videographers and photographers. Under this agreement, The Tiffen Company will assume exclusive distribution and sales responsibilities for GenusTech’s complete line of products to dealers and industry professionals alike in the United States.



“We are very excited to be working with Tiffen in the United States. With the combined strengths of both organizations, we hope to create unique opportunities to share with the market, designing more production tools that will assist our clients in achieving their production aims at reasonable and affordable prices,” said Anthony Wong, CEO, GenusTech.



“Adding GenusTech to the Tiffen product offering is a natural step for us,” said Steve Tiffen, president and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “GenusTech camera accessories perfectly complement Tiffen’s award-winning product line, giving Tiffen dealers an even wider range of top-of-the-line digital imaging accessories they can offer their professional and industrial customers. We look forward to working closely with GenusTech and growing our mutual business in the US.”



About GenusTech

GenusTech, Inc. is a major manufacturer of professional broadcast equipment and accessories.Headquartered in Hong Kong, GenusTech products include: Follow Focus Units; Matte Boxes; 3D Camera Rigs; ND Fader Filters; Camera Adaptor Plates and Rod Supports; Shoulder Mount Kits; Cheeseplates and Accessories; and Cages and Supports. For more information on GenusTech, please visit: http://www.GenusTech.tv.



About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.



For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.



Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



