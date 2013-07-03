GCN Chooses Conditional Access System From Viaccess-Orca

PARIS -- July 3, 2013 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that Indonesian satellite TV provider PT. Global Comm Nusantara (GCN) has selected its Smartcard Conditional Access System (CAS) to support an upcoming interactive satellite-based DTH service called "neotv." Using Viaccess-Orca's CAS, GCN will have the ability to reliably and cost-effectively deliver educational and cultural content to subscribers.

The deployment will significantly increase Viaccess-Orca's footprint in a region that is currently experiencing rapid growth in the DTH market. It will also showcase the versatility of Viaccess-Orca's CAS solutions in supporting a variety of provider types and networks.

"As the only certified Syariah-compliant DTH TV service in Indonesia, GCN's neotv will target more than 30 million untapped viewers who want to watch family-friendly programming promoting good values and ethical behavior. To fulfill our commitment to these subscribers, we needed a proven conditional access system," said Priyatno Sulisto, chairman, GCN. "Viaccess-Orca's CAS solution will not only provide us with unmatched reliability, but will also offer the versatility and adaptability necessary to support third-party equipment like set-top boxes and SMS. Moreover, we've been especially impressed with the high service level that Viaccess-Orca provides."

Viaccess-Orca's CAS is a cost-effective platform capable of delivering a high standard of content protection. Through a scalable design, the CAS can simultaneously handle thousands to millions of subscribers, depending on a service provider's specific needs. It will enable GCN to support a diverse number of commercial business models, including subscription-based, pre-paid, and pay-per-view. Advanced security features include content redistribution management and extended set-top box (STB) protection. The platform also enhances the end-user quality of experience through sophisticated features such as personal-digital video recorder, preview per channel, and parental control.

"This DTH project demonstrates GCN's dedication to bringing the best TV technology to the Indonesian market," said François Moreau de Saint Martin, CEO, Viaccess-Orca. "Our CAS solution is extremely secure, offers a variety of advanced features, and seamless integration with third-party equipment. Working with our partners, STB provider Newland Communication and DuoSoftware for their subscriber management system, enables us to provide GCN with a totally integrated solution, giving them a strong roadmap to expand their customer base by adopting new content delivery mediums like over-the-top (OTT) and TV Everywhere (TVE)."

