Qatar TV Builds Landmark Broadcast Facility on Communications Platform From Riedel

DUBAI, UAE -- July 2, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that Qatar TV (QTV) has installed an extensive Riedel intercom system across its brand-new state-of-the-art 5,000-square-meter broadcast facility, which includes a 1,100-square-meter studio that is among the largest in the MENA region. Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom, Acrobat digital wireless intercom, Performer digital partyline intercom, and RiFace universal radio interface systems were supplied and integrated by Sony Professional Solutions MEA as part the broadcast solution within the Doha facility to ensure flexible and clear communications throughout the operation.

"The Riedel system enabled and even facilitated open voice communications between our different teams, ultimately resulting in more streamlined and efficient operation here at QTV," said Mr. Abdulkarim Elsabbagh, head of operations at QTV.

The intercom installation at QTV is centered on Riedel's Artist platform. It features two Artist 128 mainframes and one Artist 64 mainframe, which are networked via a redundant fiber ring that assures continuous system uptime. As its needs change, QTV can easily expand this system simply by adding additional Artist frames to the fiber ring. QTV employs about 65 intercom panels from the Artist 2000 series. The Artist system also provides VoIP connectivity and MADI interfacing between the facility's LAWO audio consoles.

The Performer digital partyline intercom and Acrobat digital wireless intercom systems are integrated seamlessly with the Artist platform. QTV has also incorporated professional mobile radios into the installation via Riedel's RiFace universal radio interface.

"With the new QTV studios in Doha, Qatar Media Corporation has raised the bar for news production," said Ahmed Magd El Din, international sales manager, Middle East at Riedel Communications. "Providing a scalable, reliable platform for communications across this facility, the Riedel line of intercom solutions helps QTV to make the most of its exceptional new production capabilities."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/QTV.zip