Wohler Promotes Tarek Shaikh to Role of Channel Manager for EMEA

SAN FRANCISCO -- July 1, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Tarek Shaikh has been promoted to the role of channel manager for EMEA. In this new position with Wohler, Tarek will lead the company's efforts in strengthening its partner community, assuring superior service and support for customers, and increasing adoption of its solutions within the EMEA markets.

"Not only does Tarek possess the experience and drive necessary to move our business forward, he also has the enthusiasm, resilience, and leadership skills that are so valuable in resolving the challenges that face broadcast and media companies today," said John Terrey, vice president of sales at Wohler. "We are confident that, as he takes on greater responsibility here at Wohler, both our growing EMEA business and our expanding customer base will benefit."

Tarek has more than 20 years of experience managing multidepartmental teams through development, growth, and change. Prior to joining Wohler's EMEA offices in 2012, he held a variety of operations management roles in which he created new channel services and oversaw key areas ranging from product development and strategic positioning to partner communications and customer support.

Tarek will be based in Staines, U.K.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform" for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/TarekShaikh.zip

Photo Caption: Tarek Shaikh - EMEA Channel Manager Wohler