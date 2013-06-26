EditShare Takes Center Stage in Studio and Production Upgrade at William Paterson University

WPU’S professional videographers, professors and students operate in updated studios with an HD tapeless workflow featuring EditShare’s Geevs, Energy and Flow Servers

Boston, MA – June 26, 2013 –EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, announced today that William Paterson University (WPU) has purchased 80TB of EditShare Energy shared storage, four EditShare Geevs broadcast servers, and EditShare Flow as part of a major studio renovation and transition to a tapeless, high definition workflow. The upgrade provides a reliable, high performance end-to-end system for all types of high definition production and studio projects involving film, television and news.

“We’d been using a small EditShare storage unit for several years with great success. So when it was time to upgrade our studios and workflow, it made sense to add more EditShare storage and to take advantage of the versatile, cost-effective Geevs servers,” says Robert Meyer, the video engineer who oversees the editing/production facilities at WPU. “EditShare gives us the fast, reliable throughput we need on our existing Ethernet network, Avid and Final Cut Pro Project Sharing, and a high performance recording and playout solution at an affordable price. In an education setting, value and flexibility are especially important.”

Two Geevs servers in each of WPU’s two studios provide two ingest channels for recording and two playback channels of high definition video. The combined 92TB of EditShare storage makes media accessible to all authorized users. Students can work on any edit station; for example, a student could start a project on a workstation in a teaching classroom and finish it in an edit suite or another media lab. EditShare Flow provides cohesive production asset management with easy-to-use metadata templates. An added benefit of Flow is the creation of low-res proxies as content is ingested. When browsing the database, professors and authorized users can quickly find and view content. Meyer also expects the Flow asset management to be extremely helpful for professional videographers who will search the database for saved clips that can be included in high-end projects they create for lectures, fundraising or other special needs.

“We’ve added products like Geevs servers and Flow asset management to our portfolio so our customers can further leverage their investment in EditShare shared storage,” says Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare. “All EditShare products are fully integrated with our shared storage so the end-to-end workflow is fluid, uninterrupted and uncomplicated. EditShare solutions are customer-driven and cover all kinds of workflows – from live production of TV series to intense post-production and academic settings. Our high-value technology solutions give users tremendous flexibility. They can concentrate on the task at hand and not worry about the underlying technology. With EditShare, it simply works.”

About EditShare Energy, Flow and Geevs

EditShare Energy is the company’s collaborative storage solution of choice for production companies, post facilities, OB trucks, news operations, and schools that need powerful media and project sharing plus scalability on a limited budget. EditShare Energy uses SAS expansion and supports the addition of one 16-drive unit to the Energy server; the additional drives are attached to the primary RAID controller, expanding capacity and performance. Like the more powerful XStream servers, Energy also supports EditShare’s Extreme Scalable Architecture, which facilitates additional EditShare shared storage systems to the network where they all work together as a single storage environment. EditShare Energy includes EditShare’s powerful Flow asset management and Ark backup and archiving software, turning the storage system into a complete end-to-end tapeless workflow solution.

EditShare Flow provides production asset management. Flow users can browse the database and view proxy file content on their desktops as well as ingest media from file-based sources such as P2 and XDCAM. Simple editing tools and metadata templates let users add details to clips, make rough cuts, and drag and drop clips and sequences into their NLEs — without requiring access to full-resolution media.

EditShare Geevs Broadcast Servers have been crafted to support a wide range of demanding workflows including simple ingest, complex newsroom integration, live sports with instant replay, multi-camera studio ingest, and 24/7 scheduled playout. With over 1,000 channels on-air and an unrivaled feature set, Geevs servers offer broadcasters and post-production users real benefits and return on investment. Geevs provides unmatched codec support including DVCPRO HD, Apple ProRes, Avid DNxHD, XDCAM HD, and AVC-Intra 50/100. EditShare also offers a free API for integration with third-party solutions, making it the most flexible broadcast server available.

About William Paterson University

At William Paterson University, students find a supportive and challenging environment that encourages them to push themselves, gain confidence, and come away with the knowledge that remarkable things are within their reach. Located in suburban Wayne, New Jersey, the University serves more than 11,500 students through five colleges: Arts and Communication, Cotsakos College of Business, Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Science and Health. Our more than 250 undergraduate and graduate academic programs create opportunities that help students succeed in our classrooms, laboratories, studios, and throughout our 370-acre wooded campus.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. Our ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2013 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Email: janice@zazilmediagroup.com

Tel: +1 (617) 817-6595

####