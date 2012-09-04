Thomson Video Networks Embeds Fraunhofer HE-AAC Multi-Channel Audio Codec in ViBE(TM) EM4000

RENNES, France -- Aug. 31, 2012 -- Through its ongoing partnership with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits, Thomson Video Networks has embedded Fraunhofer's HE-AAC multi-channel audio codec software with full metadata support technology in its flagship ViBE(TM) EM4000 encoder.

"Our ViBE customers are continuously demanding ways to improve their end users' audio experience, and the Fraunhofer implementation of the MPEG HE-AAC standard gives them a unique combination of high audio quality, very low bit rates, and future-proof flexibility. For that reason, the standard is one of the industry's most important audio codecs with a growing footprint in TV broadcasting," said Claude Perron, chief technology officer, Thomson Video Networks. "For Thomson Video Networks, one key factor in our decision to choose the Fraunhofer HE-AAC solution is its full metadata support. We value our partnership with Fraunhofer as a technology provider and an audio expert that has made a major contribution to the AAC standard.'

Thomson Video Networks will showcase the HE-AAC multi-channel audio codec integrated in the ViBE EM4000 on stand 14.A10 at IBC2012. Also, on stand 8.B80, Fraunhofer will host a complete real-time DVB-T2 live broadcasting chain with the HE-AAC MPEG audio codec for 5.1 surround audio signal transmission using Thomson's ViBE EM4000 multi-channel HD/SD encoder and NetProcessor 9030/40 multiplexer/DVB-T2 gateway. For more information, visit www.thomson-networks.com.

About Fraunhofer

The Fraunhofer IIS Audio and Multimedia division, based in Erlangen, Germany, has been working in compressed audio technology for more than 20 years and remains a leading innovator of technologies for cutting-edge multimedia systems. Fraunhofer IIS is the main inventor of MP3 and universally credited with the co-development of AAC (Advanced Audio Coding), as well as technologies for the media world of tomorrow.

Through the course of more than two decades, Fraunhofer IIS has licensed its audio codec software and application-specific customizations to at least 1,000 companies. Fraunhofer estimates that it has enabled more than 5 billion commercial products worldwide using its MP3, AAC, and other media technologies.

The Fraunhofer IIS organization is part of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, based in Munich. Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft is Europe's largest applied research organization and is partly funded by the German government. With 20,000 employees worldwide, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft is composed of 60 Institutes conducting research in a broad range of areas. For more information, contact Matthias Rose, matthias.rose@iis.fraunhofer.de, or visit www.iis.fraunhofer.de/amm.

About Thomson Video Networks

From the very onset of digital TV broadcasting, the Thomson name has been synonymous with supplying expertise, quality, and reliability to the world's leading broadcasters. Since delivering the world's first large-scale direct-to-home satellite system, Thomson Video Networks has been a global leader in compression systems for satellite, terrestrial, cable, IPTV, mobile TV, and Web streaming. The company helps its customers deliver superior quality video to anything from small hand-held devices to large 3D HD screens, with the lowest bandwidth to ensure a profitable business model. A trusted supplier to more than 20 percent of the active channels deployed worldwide, with a global support presence and a reputation for delivering quality at every stage, Thomson Video Networks offers the experience and range of products to meet every need, from hybrid multi-format compression systems to contribution links for content exchange networks.

Information about products from Thomson Video Networks is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Thomson/ViBEEM4000HD.zip

Photo Caption: Thomson Video Networks ViBE(TM) EM4000 Multichannel HD Encoder