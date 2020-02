2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium Online Registration Now Open

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- June 24, 2013 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that online registration for the 2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium is now open. This year's conference will take place at The Westgate Hotel in San Diego Oct. 9-11, offering attendees the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge, interact with, and learn directly from thought leaders and experts on a variety of compelling topics including cellular broadcasting technology, mobile DTV systems, streaming content delivery, non-real time (NRT) broadcast services, and second-screen technologies.

Keeping with its tradition of bringing pertinent, quality education to the broadcast community, the 2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium will play host to a variety of technology sessions and tutorials, enabling attendees to get a closer look at the implications of next-generation broadcast platforms such as those being contemplated by ATSC 3.0 and FoBTV. Attendees can also benefit from in-depth sessions on how to optimize broadcast studio design and construction while focusing on IT requirements for the broadcast industry.

The 2013 symposium sessions will be streamed live and archived for on-demand viewing after the event, enabling remote attendees to register for virtual access. Virtual attendance includes all tutorials, technical sessions, and luncheon keynotes, as well as access to other resources and online networking features of the virtual platform.

Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available to attendees for symposium participation. Up to 2.5 CEUs are available to those that attend all three days of the symposium. The CEU records and certificates will be maintained by the IEEE.

Additional details about the sessions and technical tutorials will be published in late July. More information on the symposium is available at http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium/.

