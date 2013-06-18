SMPTE Extends Call for Papers Deadline for SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition; Announces Preconference Symposium on Oct. 21

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- June 18, 2013 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has extended the call for papers deadline to July 19 for the prestigious SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, Oct. 22-24 in Hollywood, Calif. In addition, SMPTE has scheduled its preconference symposium for Oct. 21 with the topic "Next-Gen Image Formats: More, Better, or Faster Pixels?" Proposals for technical papers to be presented at the SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition may be submitted online at www.smpte.org/cfp.

"The SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition is the premier annual technology event covering motion-imaging and media technology, production, operations, over-the-top (OTT) content services, and the allied arts and sciences," said Barbara H. Lange, executive director, SMPTE. "Every year, this conference features the elite and world-renowned technology thought-leaders from virtually every aspect of the evolving motion-imaging industry. For anyone working in this business, the networking and educational opportunities are invaluable."

Jerry Whitaker, vice-president at ATSC, is program chair. Joining Whitaker as co-vice-chairs are Paul Chapman, senior vice president of technology at Fotokem, and Jim DeFilippis, CGO at Technology Made Simple consulting. The presentation of technical papers is an important element of the SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, and also provides industry members with a valuable opportunity to showcase new technical theory, research, innovation, applications, and practices. Some of the many technical topics of interest include OTT technologies, content creation using Internet or other nontraditional technologies, and Web-based (CDN) and broadcast services. Other areas include environmental sustainability, mobile technologies and services, 4K, object-oriented audio, next-generation media formats, display-technology trends, the migration of facilities to IT, and advances in advertising technologies.

Papers that are commercial or promotional in nature will not be considered, nor will those that already have been published. Student papers are strongly encouraged. A complete list of possible topics, as well as instructions on submitting a topic heading, paper title, and one-page abstract, are available at www.smpte.org/cfp.

The SMPTE 2013 Symposium on Oct. 21 will be led by Program Chair Skip Pizzi, director of digital strategies for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB). Industry experts will talk about the next generation of image formats -- including discussions on higher frame rates, wider color gamut, and increased dynamic range -- along with 4K (UHD-1) and 8K (UHD-2) resolutions. This one-day technical symposium will provide delegates with an understanding of the technology landscape, separating fact from fiction. This program is designed for anyone responsible for delivering high-quality imaging in television, cinema, and broadband applications.

Registration for both the SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition and the Symposium opens today, and early-bird discounted pricing is available through Aug. 5. A complete list of discount packages and registration is available at www.smpte2013.org.

# # #

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), a professional membership association, is the worldwide leader in developing and providing motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the broadband, broadcast, cinema, and IT disciplines. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 600 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines. SMPTE members include motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students from around the world. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.