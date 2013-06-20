DPA Microphones Have the Magic Touch on the Set of Now You See Me

Company’s d:fine™ Headset Microphones Found in Major Scenes Throughout the Film

LOS ANGELES, JUNE 20, 2013 – DPA Microphones proved to be not only appealing to the ears, but also to the eyes, on the set of the new Box Office sci-fi hit, Now You See Me. Equipping the all star lead actors with DPA d:fine™ Headset Microphones for the pivotal presentation scenes provided both the artistic director and sound mixer with the vision and audio aspects they needed.

Chosen primarily for the aesthetic appeal to the art director, who was looking for a modern microphone that could be seen but not held, the d:fines also provided production sound mixer, Danny Michael, CAS, with the crisp, natural audio he needed. Forgoing the foam windscreen that typically comes with the d:fine, Michael presented the director with the exposed grill version of the microphone. It was this style that most captivated the team.

“The director asked the production designer and me to find a few solutions to meet his needs,” says Michael. “We received a few different samples, but I made sure to include the d:fine as it was the one that I felt would provide the best sound. Since it was an artistic decision, I left it to the director to make the final call. It was very fortunate for me that he selected the one I wanted most.”

Now You See Me is an action-packed thriller that pits an FBI team against “The Four Horsemen,” a group of the world’s greatest illusionists – played by Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fischer and Dave Franco – who pull of a series of heists against leading businesses around the world during their live performances in cities such as Las Vegas and New Orleans. Equipped with the DPA d:fines while on stage, the team explains each of its illusions and tricks, much like your typical Las Vegas entertainer, later showering their audiences with the fruits of their labors – cold hard cash. With several close-ups on the actors faces during these scenes, the microphones are prominently found in film and in the movie trailer.

Michael had not previously worked with DPA Microphones, but became familiar with the brand’s sound quality during his search for mics for the film. “In the case of a microphone, the main focus is always whether the sound is ideal for the purpose for which you’re trying to use it,” he explains. “Since I rely on it to do good work for me, I certainly want a microphone that has a good voice quality. In the case of DPA, the answer is always simply ‘yes.’ ”

In addition to its aesthetic and sound qualities, the d:fine microphones provided Michael with the durability that is necessary for long movie shoots. The level of comfort found with the microphones also meant the actors could wear them all day without realizing they had them on.

“The d:fines really held up for what we were doing, which is ideal,” continues Michael. “I never had to replace a head and the cables were of good strength. The microphones were certainly being used quite a bit and they interfaced quite nicely with the transmitter that I used, so it was all great. The actors all wore the mics for hours at a time – Dave [Franco] seemed to wear his all day – and I didn’t get any complaints that they provided any discomfort. Sometimes, the best thing you can say is that you never had a problem.”

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Now You See Me was released to audiences on Friday, May 31, and instantly hit the top of the box office charts. In addition to Eisenberg, Harrelson, Fischer and Franco, the film also features Mark Ruffalo, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine.

Danny Michael is an industry veteran who has worked as sound mixer on other blockbuster films, such as The Departed, Hannibal, 8 Mile, Sabrina and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close. His work on the film Mississippi Burning earned him a Best Sound BAFTA Award and Oscar Nomination for the same category. Now a DPA convert, Michael is already using the d:fines on the set of his next film, This is Where I Leave You, which is currently filming.

