Clear-Com Highlights Latest Broadcast Intercoms at Broadcast Asia 2013

MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE, JUNE17, 2013 ─ Clear-Com® is featuring its latest range of broadcast intercomsolutions at BroadcastAsia (Stand 5D3-02). The company will display its Eclipse HX Digital Matrix System and enhanced HelixNet™ Partyline Intercom System. It is also highlighting its partnership with Optocore/BroaMan and is presenting the Seamless Roaming functionality of its Tempest®2400 Wireless Intercom System.

“At Clear-Com, our goal is to develop broadcast products that focus on the needs of our customers,” says Simon Browne, Director of Product Management, Clear-Com. “With these latest solutions, we have built on our strong portfolio of advanced wired and wireless intercoms to meet the critical demands of those in broadcast studios and mobile productions. They employ several types of functionalities to give users increased speed and capacity with the added option to expand and upgrade. This will enable us to become an even more dominant force in the market for intercom solutions.”

The Eclipse HX Digital Matrix Systems, comprising the Eclipse HX-Omega, Eclipse HX-Median, Eclipse HX-Delta and Eclipse HX-PiCo, offer simplified setup, operation and administration as well as larger system capacity for many audio and user connections. When used along with the Eclipse HX (EHX) Configuration Software, these frames allow users to make system-wide changes rapidly and more efficiently. Clear-Com’s V-Series and iStation user panels, along with existing I/O frame cards and interfaces, are compatible with the Eclipse HX range. This gives existing Eclipse customers a seamless and logical way to upgrade.

The new version of the HelixNet™ Partyline Intercom System on display provides a multi-system linking capability. This function delivers a cost-effective intercom solution for distributing many partyline channels and program audio feeds to dozens of digital beltpacks. Enabling this capability are two new modules: the HLI-ET2 Ethernet Module, for Main Station-to-Main Station networking over a LAN (Local Area Network), and the HLI-FBS Fiber Module, for daisy-chaining fiber interfaces to link Main Stations over long distances.

Tempest2400with Seamless Roaming adds advanced wireless capabilities to the Tempest2400 digital wireless intercom system. It is ideal for engineers and users who need to move freely throughout large venues separated by sizeable distances. These environments include multi-studio complexes, multi-level facilities and sports arenas. Users can effortlessly and seamlessly roam across 16 different coverage zones without interference or dropouts. With the Seamless Roaming functionality, the system’s BaseStations are linked together with the newest ZSync (Zero Synchronization) Technology. ZSync coordinates the hopping patterns of all connected BaseStations, which improves system performance and guarantees a seamless wireless experience without having to change settings on the beltpack.

Clear-Com is also highlighting its expanded partnership with fiber network specialists Optocore and BroaMan. The companies are utilizing Optocore technology at the show for integrated real-time transport, routing, conversion and management of professional video, audio and data via fiber-optic cable. This will enable Clear-Com to provide its customers with turnkey integrated distribution solutions for stage, outdoor productions and industrial applications.

About Clear-Com®

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.