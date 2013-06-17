ITV’s Drama Whitechapel returns To Hackenbacker

Award-winning facility Hackenbacker has completed the entire audio post production for the fourth series of ITV’s hit TV drama Whitechapel.

Created by Ben Court and Caroline Ip, Whitechapel follows a group of police detectives, led by Detective Inspector Joseph Chandler, as they investigate homicides which seem to be copycat killing based on historical crimes. The series is produced by NBC Universal’s Carnival Films and stars Rupert Penry Jones as Detective Inspector Joseph Chandler, Phil Davis as Detective Sergeant Ray Miles and Steve Pemberton as Edward Buchan.

Hackenbacker’s founder Nigel Heath, who is also the series re-recording mixer, says: “We worked on the first series of Whitechapel, which was originally broadcast in 2009, and it feels really good to welcome it back under our roof. This series of six episodes is full of unexpected twists, turns and shocks! We have all hugely enjoyed adding to the already supercharged atmosphere of this highly original and thrilling series.”

Over the past 25 years, Hackenbacker has tackled many high profile film and television projects including Downton Abbey, Spooks, Hustle, Whitechapel, Four Lions, In Bruges and Sean of the Dead.

Whitechapel Series 4 will be screened on ITV later this year.

