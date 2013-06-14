Archimedia Teams Up With VideoQ to Offer Custom Test Patterns for High-End Video Applications

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- June 14, 2013 -- Archimedia Technology, a new company whose technology and applications bridge the gap between content producers and their archives without loss of quality, today announced an agreement with video test and measurement specialists VideoQ Inc. Under the agreement, VideoQ has designed and developed custom test patterns for high-end applications that use archive formats such as JPEG 2000 and uncompressed YUV/RGB, viewable on standard HDMI and SDI in resolutions up to 12-bit 4K. Archimedia will deliver the test patterns through its proprietary technology.

"Archimedia's reason for being is to provide long-needed tools for the media, entertainment, and archive markets that allow them not only to view their master files efficiently on any screen, regardless of format, but also to test the output objectively on any player," said Archimedia CEO Mark Gray. "This partnership with VideoQ makes our toolset the perfect delivery system for master video clips and test signals. The advanced test patterns VideoQ has created for us assure that what exists in the master is what appears on the screen, a big leap forward for the industry."

Archimedia's applications and tools fulfill a critical piece of production and archival workflows. Its solutions encapsulate complex file interchange and quality control processes for mastering and archive formats, giving end users a new level of access to their assets without any loss of quality.

"VideoQ makes video test patterns with absolute mathematical precision, so Archimedia's expertise with MXF, JPEG 2000, and other high-end audio-video formats is the perfect complement to our business," said Victor Steinberg, president and chief technology officer of VideoQ. "We are delighted to enter into this agreement with Archimedia in order to shape the future of video test and measurement."

With a focus on video test and measurement and video enhancement technologies, VideoQ is known for its calibration and benchmarking of displays, video projectors, transcoders, and graphics and video processors. Its products instantly reveal artifacts, problems, and deficiencies in video for broadcast, consumer electronics, transcoding, and video data compression applications.

About Archimedia

Archimedia Technology specializes in the processing, conversion, and playback of mastering formats, including JPEG 2000, for the professional broadcast, digital cinema, and video archival industries. Its technology and applications bridge the gap between content producers and their archives without loss of quality. Archimedia's products fulfill a critical piece of the production and archival workflows, encapsulating complex file interchange and quality control processes for mastering and archive formats into practical solutions that give end users a new level of access to their assets. More information is available at www.archimediatech.com.

