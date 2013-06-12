Clear-Com Unveils Next Generation 700 Series Analog Beltpacks at InfoComm 2013

RS-701 Wired Beltpack is the First to be Unveiled in the Series, which Supports a Wide Variety of Partyline Communication Needs

Orlando, FL, JUNE 12,2013 ─ Clear-Com® is releasing its RS-701 Beltpack, the first model in a new line of RS-700 Series wired, analog partyline beltpacks, at InfoComm 2013 (Booth 921). The new beltpacks feature state-of-the-art performance and superior audio clarity for partyline communications. With its rugged ergonomic housing and high-performance audio, the RS-701 beltpack is ideal for use in a variety of environments or applications, such as rental/staging, performing arts centers and houses of worship.

The new RS-700 Series beltpacks are designed to be rugged and reliable to withstand the most challenging production environments. The construction of the units was based on Clear-Com’s popular RS-500 Series beltpacks, which have an ergonomic and strong enclosure. Despite their tough exterior, the RS-700 units have a comfortable contour design that can be worn all day.

The RS-701 is a single channel beltpack, equipped with an XLR-3 line connector that serves the needs of all users, be it first timers or experienced professionals. It combines high headroom with low-noise audio to deliver the exclusive, crystal-clear “Clear-Com Sound” that is familiar to users around the world. Swappable microphone options and built-in limiters in the headsets support a pristine sound. The beltpack’s wide dynamic range and audio contouring enable intelligible voice communication for every audio level, from a whisper to a shout.

All 700 Series beltpacks feature recessed rotary volume controls as well as Talk and Call keys that are guarded against accidental activation. An LED off mode is available for instances when the user requires complete darkness. For these situations, the switches are placed in convenient locations for ease of use. A concealed DIP switch on the back of the beltpack affords the capability to select audio and key options quickly and easily. This includes switching between electret or dynamic headset microphone options and setting a minimum or off level for headphone input and microphone output. Call with talk operation and latch or non-latch keying are also available. These features guarantee that individual users have an ideal setup for each situation.

Electrically, the entire 700 Series requires a lower operating current for additional beltpack drops. Moreover, the beltpacks are built to be fully compatible with all Clear-Com legacy partyline systems and are protected against damage from accidental connection to other XLR-3 equipped digital systems, such as HelixNet.

“The introduction of the RS-701 beltpack is a significant milestone in Clear-Com’s nearly 50 year history,” says Bob Boster, President of Clear-Com. “Clear-Com has been the leader in analog partyline systems since the 1960s. The evolution of our analog beltpack is primarily based on continuous customer feedback in regards to existing and legacy beltpacks as well as on the collective knowledge, experience and expertise of the Clear-Com team. We are proud to unveil the RS-701 beltpack today.”

