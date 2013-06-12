Optocore’s New Intercom Interfaces Make U.S. Debut at InfoComm 2013

Used with IC44 Boards, Generic X6R-FX and V3R-FX Enable Reduced Channel Needs

ORLANDO, FL, JUNE 12, 2013 –Optocore, the leading provider of scalable, high-bandwidth, low-latency fiber-optic networks for the transmission of audio, video and data in a variety of markets, including pro AV, live and fixed installations and broadcast, is demoing its new generic X6R-FX-INTERCOM-IC44 and V3R-FX-INTERCOM-IC444 interfaces at the Clear-Com booth (921) during InfoComm 2013. The new interfaces are the latest in Optocore’s portfolio of intercom solutions designed specifically for Clear-Com, RTS and AES3-based intercoms.

The X6R-FX-INTERCOM-IC444 has eight line inputs, eight line outputs, eight GPI and eight GPO with relay and auxiliary power outputs for external circuits. The V3R-FX-INTERCOM-IC444 features four line inputs, four line outputs, four GPI and four GPO with relay and auxiliary power outputs for external circuits. The line’s name derives from the IC444 board, which is equipped with two 37-pole connectors, one male, the other female, and provides four line inputs, four line outputs and four GPIO. The X6R-FX can be equipped with two IC444 boards, and the V3R-FX with a single IC444 board.

Optocore developed the audio-based intercom interfaces after fulfilling a custom order for the Norwegian state broadcaster, NRK, with similar systems. For that order, Optocore worked with sister company BroaMan to populate the 4LI/4LO board with four GPIOs to enable bidirectional communication, while incorporating 3G/HD/SD-SDI connectivity in order to allow camera signals to be routed via a single fiber connection to an OB van. This signal can then be uplinked back to the broadcast center, with the monitor picture transmitted to the speaker in the opposite direction.

“These new intercom solutions provide users with a highly cost-effective option for permanent installation and live broadcast applications,” said Tine Helmle, director, Optocore. “The addition of the GPI/GPO connections adds even more value to the product, enabling the user to achieve a higher level of communication.”

