Dalet at Broadcast Asia 2013

Dalet will demonstrate MAM-driven solutions for News, Program Preparation,

Production, Asset Management, Archiving, Sports and Radio

Singapore – June 11, 2013 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for content producers, is showcasing Dalet Galaxy, its new and most advanced MAM platform along with the latest versions of Dalet workflow solutions for news, program preparation, production asset management, archiving, sports and radio at Broadcast Asia 2013 at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, June 18-20, 2013. Dalet will also feature several new product modules including the Dalet Onecut multimedia editor, the Dalet On-the-Go mobile app, and the Dalet Cube graphics suite on its stand #5A5-07.

“Broadcast Asia is a very important venue for us. It’s where the regional content providers come to find cost-effective technology solutions that help streamline workflows and make it easier for users to perform their tasks more efficiently,” says Tomer Azenkot, general manager, Asia Pacific, Dalet. “Dalet solutions provide tremendous flexibility and address every workflow need to bring greater productivity and value to our customers.”

Dalet Demo Highlights at Broadcast Asia

Dalet Galaxy, the powerful new Dalet MAM platform with a powerful workflow engine that forms the core of Dalet’s enterprise-level solutions.

Dalet Media Life is designed for program preparation and archiving. It includes tools for mass-ingest, quality control, pre-editing, storyboarding, subtitling, captioning, versioning, distribution and more. It also integrates with third-party systems.

Dalet Onecut is a new real-time editor designed to handle multiple tracks of video and audio. This versatile application can be configured for specific tasks as well as for editors with various levels of expertise.

Dalet News Suite, the only fully integrated news system on the market that meets the challenge of media convergence. Within a single system, Dalet News Suite manages end-to-end TV, radio and digital news production.

Dalet Cube, a 3D graphics suite for news production, is natively integrated with Dalet News Suite, making it a very cost-effective package for high-quality graphics production.

Dalet On-the-Go is a new mobile app that extends the remote capabilities of Dalet users with Read-In, Contribution and My Assignments functions.

Dalet Sports Factory includes the powerful MAM platform and built-in tools for acquisition, sports logging, indexing, editing, publishing, performing digital media delivery and archiving.

Dalet Radio Suite, a production, playout and distribution system designed for media convergence, streamlines every aspect of the digital production chain for news and music channels.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

