Tightrope Media Systems Appoints Magna Systems & Engineering as Distributor in Australia and New Zealand

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- June 6, 2013 -- Tightrope Media Systems, a provider of innovative digital signage, broadcast automation, and video server solutions, today announced it has appointed Magna Systems & Engineering as its new distributor in Australia and New Zealand. Magna will concentrate on Tightrope's broadcast products, including the ZEPLAY slow-motion instant-replay system and the Cablecast family of all-in-one video servers and broadcast automation software.

"ZEPLAY is ideal for live events because a single ZEPLAY unit can store up to 160 hours of HD footage -- 40 hours per channel -- all enclosed in a 4-RU, 21-inch deep chassis, making it perfect for flypacks and mobile production," said Barry Pegg, engineering manager for Magna Systems & Engineering. "ZEPLAY also provides macro programmable GPI inputs and outputs, so users can run tally and easily integrate with existing production systems. The controller also features a T-bar that allows users to play a clip at plus or minus 200 percent speed, and a jog/shuttle wheel with magnetic stops for tactile control. ZEPLAY's unique software interface allows users to customize and save layouts for a more optimized and efficient workflow. All in all, it's a very powerful and clever unit."

"We are very pleased to have a strong distributor and integrator in the Australia/New Zealand region," said Jay Kirtley, vice president of sales and business development for Tightrope. "Magna Systems & Engineering has a fine reputation for sales and customer support, so it's the perfect company to introduce Tightrope solutions to customers in the region."

Further information about Tightrope Media Systems and the company's products is available at www.trms.com.

About Magna Systems & Engineering

Started in 1968, Magna Systems & Engineering is a seasoned company originating from the early days of television in Australia, bringing together high-level expertise from senior engineering professionals. The company has a very select position in the marketplace of suppliers to the broadcast and communications industry. Magna Systems & Engineering supplies individual products to plug into existing systems from a prestigious range of more than 60 quality brands and operates in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Indonesia with a common philosophy for all entities -- "a company big on experience, but with the attention to detail of a specialist operation." Visit magnasys.tv for more information.

About Tightrope Media Systems

Founded in 1997 and trusted by thousands of users worldwide, Tightrope Media Systems offers turnkey solutions for the digital signage and broadcast markets. Tightrope's award-winning digital signage solution, Carousel, is a complete hardware and software solution for installations ranging from one display to thousands. Using an intuitive, Web-based interface, Carousel simplifies the creation, management, and delivery of content. The ZEPLAY instant replay platform for sports delivers slow-motion replays that have seen action on hundreds of hours of live production in the field. Finally, the industry-leading Cablecast product delivers complete automation for TV stations. With the all-in-one Cablecast system, users can easily manage and automate their operations directly from a Web browser. More information is available at trms.com.

