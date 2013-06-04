Alford Media Services Expands Portfolio of Riedel Equipment

GLENDALE, Calif. -- June 4, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that Alford Media Services, supplier of event technology support to corporate clients across the United States, has upgraded and expanded its portfolio of Riedel equipment. With this investment, Alford has increased both its capacity for providing complete top-quality event communications systems and its ability to offer comprehensive training for new and existing users of Riedel gear.

"Riedel Communications offers flexible, state-of-the-art intercom solutions that address our customers' requirements for performance, audio quality, and ease of deployment," said Rich Tate, director of creative support at Alford Media Services. "We strive constantly to maintain versatile and highly efficient solutions that can be configured quickly and easily to support high-end corporate events, and our new Riedel gear meets this test very well."

Alford has continued to systematically upgrade its inventory with a comprehensive range of Performer digital partyline intercom systems, Artist digital matrix intercom systems, and related control panels and stations, split boxes, interfaces, beltpacks, and headsets. Making these systems available from its Coppell, Texas facilities, the company offers yet another U.S. source for Riedel gear rental and training. "Alford is an extraordinary rental company that not only has invested in and supported our products, but has also taken on the task of making product training a priority for its staff and clients," said Patti Gunnell, Riedel entertainment solutions manager, North America.

"We are seeing rising demand for our products in markets around the world, and the U.S. is no exception," said Christopher Street, general manager, North America at Riedel Communications. "Alford's expansion and upgrade of its Riedel systems will make it easier for U.S. companies in the corporate space to take advantage of our renowned communications technologies, and its ramped-up training capabilities will ensure the availability of freelance operators who are familiar with our intercom product lines."

About Alford Media Services

Alford Media Services is a nationally recognized event technology support company providing audio, video, lighting, and show coordination services for a wide range of clientele. We bring together a group of dedicated professionals with years of experience in the audio-video industry to provide solutions to customers worldwide.

Our goal is to be the best (not necessarily the biggest) event technology support company in the country. To achieve that goal we believe we must provide the best in personnel, equipment, and value. We have a burning desire to excel -- on showsite, at the office, and in life. We believe true success cannot be achieved without the sincere outpouring of goodwill towards our employees, our clients, and our community. From a one-day company meeting to a touring extravaganza, we work to exceed your expectations every time. Learn more at www.alfordmedia.com.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

