IABM Calls for Nominations for 2013 IABM Awards for Design and Innovation

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. -- May 30, 2013 -- The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) is now accepting nominations for the 2013 IABM Awards for Design and Innovation, which recognize products that offer significant solutions or new opportunities to the broadcast supply industry. Winners will be named and showcased at the IBC2013 exhibition in Amsterdam, and each will receive an IABM Award for Excellence, with the prestigious IABM Peter Wayne Award going to the top entry.

"The IABM Peter Wayne Award for Design and Innovation was inaugurated by the IABM in 1990 in memory of a former deputy chairman of the association," said IABM Director General Peter White. "Attracting entries from around the world and judged by a panel of renowned specialists, the award has become highly coveted as recognition of outstanding achievement in design and innovation."

The review process for the IABM Awards for Design and Innovation is rigorous, and every single entry is examined in detail. All judges on the international panel are independent and are not affiliated with a vendor company or similar operation.

The deadline for awards submissions is Friday, June 28. The top candidates will be notified of their status on Monday, Aug. 5, and the top 10 finalists will be announced on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Finalists will be asked to demonstrate their products to judges during IBC2013, and winners will be presented with their awards at a special evening reception on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the RAI in Amsterdam.

More information, complete rules, and the submission form are available at www.theiabm.org/designawards. Information about the IABM is available at www.theiabm.org.

About the IABM

The IABM, the International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers, is the authoritative voice of the broadcast and media technology supply industry worldwide. Its wide range of services to members encompasses market research and intelligence, training, expert representation at standards bodies and broadcasting unions, executive networking opportunities, and preferential purchasing. A presence at every major broadcast tradeshow, the IABM also provides a valuable channel for communication among broadcast manufacturers, government, and regulatory bodies. Additional IABM activities include awards programs for innovation and scholarships designed to stimulate the development of the broadcast and electronic media industries on an international basis. For more information, please visit www.theiabm.org.

