Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App to Empower CTV News Teams Across Canada

Reporters Can Use Their iPhone(R) Devices to Transmit High-Quality HD Video From Sources of Live News

KITCHENER, Ontario -- May 29, 2013 -- Dejero, award-winning creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile platform of cellular newsgathering products, today announced that CTV has chosen to standardize its mobile newsgathering operation on the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App. Across Canada, hundreds of reporters for Bell Media will now be able to use their iPhone(R) devices to transmit high-quality live HD video from the source of breaking news using the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App.

"The ability to capture breaking news -- when and where it happens -- is imperative for any 24-hour news operation. We're always watching for innovative technologies that let us get news stories out of the field and on the air quickly, easily, and reliably," said Jonathan Kay, senior director of news production for CTV News/Bell Media. "With the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App, our ENG crews have a powerful and reliable new tool to supplement our traditional satellite and microwave links for delivering high-quality live video."

Available for iOS(R) devices and newly launched for the Samsung Galaxy S(R) III Android phone, the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App applies Dejero's patent-pending Adaptive Bitrate Encoding to bond multiple wireless signals and secure maximum bandwidth for transmitting HD video with minimal latency. Because users can transmit directly from the phone's front or rear camera, a single crew member can create compelling news from anywhere in the world.

Bell Media's CTV first applied the Dejero bonded cellular technology for its coverage of the Torch Relay leading up to the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games, using Dejero systems to transmit the Relay live as it traveled across Canada. Based on that success, the network has deployed dozens of Dejero's rugged and portable LIVE+ 20/20 transmitters to news crews across the country, with LIVE+ broadcast servers installed in the newsrooms to receive the video transmissions and integrate them into the live news workflow. Now, Bell Media is deploying the LIVE+ Mobile App to CTV News staff in all its affiliate stations. CTV Toronto, for instance, has issued iPhone smartphones equipped with the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App to every member of its ENG crew, key newsroom personnel, and any other staff that might be in a position to capture and submit news video from the field -- more than 60 employees in one station alone.

"The Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App literally puts the power of an ENG truck in the palm of the user's hand, expanding a station's editorial reach exponentially by giving more people the ability to contribute live and breaking stories," said Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero. "We're proud that the Dejero LIVE+ Platform is playing such a key role in day-to-day newsgathering for many of Canada's news and sports programs."

More information about Dejero and the Dejero LIVE+ Platform is available at www.dejero.com.

About Dejero

Dejero offers the most extensive and versatile range of bonded wireless uplink solutions for mobile newsgathering. Winner of numerous industry awards, the Dejero LIVE+ Platform combines patent-pending Intelligent Bonding with the latest advancements in 3G and 4G LTE mobile technologies to make electronic newsgathering as immediate, portable, reliable, and cost-effective as possible. From any location around the world, the LIVE+ Platform enables both traditional and online broadcasters to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video using a variety of mobile devices, including professional-grade rugged transmitters, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Dejero LIVE+ products can be set up anywhere in seconds to broadcast live to television viewers, stream to the Web, transmit recorded video for later use, share video content with other organizations, or send files remotely. Innovative engineering from wireless experts combined with input from many of the world's top broadcasters has produced the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. Dejero is based in Kitchener, Ontario.