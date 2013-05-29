Leading North American Broadcasters Make Autoscript E.P.I.C. Their Go-To Prompting System

SHELTON, CT, MAY 29, 2013—Following its introduction last fall of the award-winning E.P.I.C. (Enhanced Prompting Information Centre) all-in-one prompter display and on-air talent monitor, Autoscript, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a world-leading teleprompting company, has seen tremendous interest in the product among leading North American broadcasters. The first E.P.I.C. units to roll off the assembly line sold out in a matter of months and are already in use at several high-level news organizations throughout major U.S. media markets.

“The E.P.I.C. made its debut at a prime time, with the presidential election being at the top of everyone’s news agenda,” says Robin Brown, product manager, Autoscript. “One particular news organization purchased four 17-inch prompter systems to cover the Democratic and Republican conventions, and then successfully integrated the systems into their field kits for large outside broadcast events after the presidential election was over.”

The E.P.I.C. is a unique all-in-one prompter display and on-air talent monitor that vastly simplifies studio equipment while retaining the advanced features and functions of the Autoscript LED prompter series. The groundbreaking design, which replaces two pieces of equipment with one, features a unique integrated flip-down talent monitor, making the system ideal for both studio and location production. Compared to separate prompter monitor configurations, this ergonomic system reduces overall weight, increasing compatibility with robotic/support systems. It also streamlines cable management for video, tally signal and timecode display, and lowers power consumption with the capability to run the entire system via one power cable. “The system’s reduced weight allows for easy transport,” adds Brown. “We have offered bespoke flight cases to our customers to aid in the transport, which can hold the E.P.I.C., hood, glass and mounting hardware.”

While the E.P.I.C. offers broadcasters a streamlined system that is quick and easy to set up, it still provides the functionality of the fully featured studio systems they’re accustomed to using. It can also incorporate Autoscript’s WinPlus newsroom software—the most popular prompting application in daily usage around the world. The Windows-based WinPlus adds the ease of point-and-click functionality to an intuitive on-screen edit display.

Brown notes that current customers appreciate the integrated clock. “It reduces the amount of cabling needed. All power, for the tally signal and time-code data comes right from within the monitor, so there’s nothing extra to add,” he says. “They’ve also come to appreciate the ease of rigging, as the talent monitor is attached to the prompter. We’ve taken this simplicity a step further and provided a dual-SDI-input version to make the prompter monitor and talent monitor signals digital, without the need for up or down conversion.”

