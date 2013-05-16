Prism Sound Launches Two Low Cost Versions of SADiE 6

Prism Sound has released two new versions of its SADiE 6 software, which was recently nominated for a TEC Award in the Workstation Technology category.

SADiE 6 Professional and SADiE 6 Lite are designed to bring this ground-breaking audio production and recording software to a much wider audience by allowing users to access the software at a lower price point.

Graham Boswell, Sales Director of Prism Sound, says: “SADiE has always excelled in roles where the most sophisticated editing capabilities are required and where reliability and robustness are paramount. However, we have recognised that not every user needs a full complement of features and functionality, so we have tailored specific versions of SADiE 6 software to suite different budgets and applications. SADiE Professional and SADiE Lite are the latest additions to our product suite.”

SADiE 6 Lite presents the core capabilities of SADiE in an entry level package, while SADiE 6 Professional can handle unlimited tracks and incorporates one year's free support including all major updates. Both SADiE Lite and SADiE Professional include SADiE's unique and streamlined array of flexible and non-destructive editing tools such as the Playlist, Trim and Region editors. They also provide a slimmed down core set of iZotope VST plug-ins and the well-established palette of SADiE channel strip processing.

“SADiE Professional and SADiE Lite are designed to appeal to radio producers who want the core functionality of SADiE 6 so that they can edit on their own lap-tops,” Boswell adds. “These versions are ideal for users who don’t need integration with networked radio automation or facilities to master or restore audio.”

SADiE Professional retails at £949 plus VAT, while SADiE Lite retails at £450 plus VAT. Both versions are available now as a download or on a dongle.

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture high-quality professional digital audio equipment for the International broadcast, film, music production, manufacturing and telecommunications sectors. The range now includes SADiE digital audio workstations and location recorders. Prism Sound also manufactures audio test and measurement products such as the DSA-1 and the dScope Series III audio analyzer.

