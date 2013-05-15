The Hollywood Post Alliance(r) Opens 2013 HPA Awards Call For Entries

(Hollywood, CA) The Hollywood Post Alliance(r) announces the opening of the Call for Entries for the 8th Annual HPA(r) Awards, which will take place on the evening of November 7th, 2013 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA. Considered the standard bearer for excellence and innovation, the HPA(r) Awards recognize the achievements of the individuals and companies that have contributed to groundbreaking technologies and creative excellence within the post production industry.

The HPA Awards invite entries in the following competitive categories:

Outstanding Color Grading-Feature Film

Outstanding Color Grading-Television

Outstanding Color Grading-Commercial

Outstanding Editing-Feature Film

Outstanding Editing-Television

Outstanding Editing-Commercial

Outstanding Sound-Feature Film

Outstanding Sound-Television

Outstanding Sound-Commercial

Outstanding Visual Effects-Feature Film

Outstanding Visual Effects-Television

Outstanding Visual Effects-Commercial

Engineering Excellence Award

HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production

The period of eligibility for the HPA Awards is September 11, 2012 through September 3, 2013. To be considered eligible, work must have debuted domestically and or internationally during this period. Entrants need not be members of the Hollywood Post Alliance or working in the U.S. to submit work for consideration. Lists of previous years' winners can be found by visiting www.hpaawards.net.

A notable difference in the 2013 competition is expansion in the visual effects categories, which have become more encompassing, focused on a broader section of the visual effects pipeline.

Complete rules, guidelines and entry information are available at: www.hpaawards.net. Submissions for the creative categories will be accepted May 15, 2013 through July 12, 2013 and Early Bird Entries (reduced fee for the creative categories) will be accepted through June 14, 2013. Submissions for the Engineering Excellence Award and the Creativity and Innovation Award will be accepted May 15, 2013 through June 21, 2013. Entrants for the Engineering Excellence Award will be invited to present at a special HPA judging event in early August.

Contact Eileen Kramer at 213-614-0860 or write to ekramer@hpaonline.com for information about sponsorship opportunities for the 2013 HPA Awards show. For more information about the HPA Awards, visit www.hpaawards.net or call 213.614.0860.

About the Hollywood Post Alliance(r)

Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) serves the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide expertise, support, tools and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media and other dynamic media content.

About the HPA(r) Awards

The HPA Awards were created to foster awareness of post production, promote creative and technical excellence, recognize the achievements of post production talent, and build involvement in the Hollywood Post Alliance.

# # #

Media Contact:

ignite strategic communications

p: 818.980.3473

Christine Purse, chris@ignite.bz or

Mimi Rossi, mimi@ignite.bz