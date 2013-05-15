WORK Microwave CommunicAsia2013 Exhibition Preview

COMMUNICASIA2013 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

WORK Microwave -- Stand #1V2-07

At CommunicAsia2013, WORK Microwave will showcase a wide range of innovative satellite communications technologies spanning various applications within the broadcast, satellite, and telco markets.

For the first time in the Asia-Pacific market, WORK Microwave will unveil a powerful new DVB-S2 multistream feature for its demodulator product line. Other key highlights include advanced demonstrations of the company's DVB-S2 Modem SK-DV, DVB-S2 IP-Modem SK-IP, and Fifth-Generation Frequency Converter Series.

Key Products and Technology Demos

New DVB-S2 Multistream Feature For SDD-TS and SDD-DV Demodulators

At CommunicAsia2013, attendees will get a first look at the DVB-S2 multistream functionality being integrated into WORK Microwave's complete line of demodulator solutions, including the company's popular SDD-TS and SDD-DV products. Utilizing this powerful new technology, users can seamlessly deaggregate up to six transport streams and IP data from a single carrier, thereby optimizing efficiencies while reducing the amount of equipment required for uplink and downlink operations. Ideal for local cable distribution and satellite newsgathering applications, the technology simultaneously supports IPv4 and IPv6 outputs, as well as full integration of DVB-S2 multistream, including null-packet reinsertion and output realignment, decreasing CAPEX and OPEX for cable and satellite providers.

DVB-S2 Modem SK-DV Combined Data and Video Modem

On display at CommunicAsia2013 will be WORK Microwave's DVB-S2 Modem SK-DV. Utilizing DaVid technology, the combined data and video modem simultaneously transports data (network connection) and live broadcast (video content) over a single satellite carrier, aggregating multiple MPEG transport streams and IP data into a unified DVB-S2 multistream. Ideal for operators relying on a hybrid infrastructure that requires TS and IP interfaces, the DVB-S2 Modem SK-DV leverages a powerful feature set, including VideoACM, traffic shaping, cross layer design, Generic Stream Encapsulation (GSE), and OptiACM, to maximize data throughput and bandwidth use while reducing OPEX and CAPEX.

DVB-S2 IP-Modem SK-IP Integrated With Xiplink TCP/QoS Feature

WORK Microwave will demonstrate the DVB-S2 IP-Modem SK-IP at CommunicAsia2013. Harnessing XipLink traffic shaping and WORK Microwave OptiACM functionalities, this powerful IP modem optimizes throughput and increases network bandwidth for service providers, corporate networks, and telcos. An interactive test setup will show how the modem's ACM functionality compensates for disturbances in the satellite link caused by physical conditions such as humidity and atmospheric precipitation.

Fifth-Generation Frequency Converter Series

At CommunicAsia2013, WORK Microwave will showcase several important enhancements to its new-generation frequency converter series designed for applications that require low phase noise, ranging from S-band to Ka-band. Utilizing a sophisticated new synthesizer, the frequency converters can deliver phase noise at a level that significantly exceeds the respected industry standard according to Intelsat's Phase Noise Specification, IESS-308/309.

Company Overview:

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.de)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions -- Satellite Technologies, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement -- WORK Microwave leverages over 25 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2 equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Technologies division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.