Viacom to Host IEEE BTS 'Bridging the Gap' Training Seminar in June

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- May 13, 2013 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) has announced that leading global entertainment content company Viacom will host an upcoming session of the Society's "Bridging the Gap" technical training program. Open to the general public as well as to Viacom employees, the seminar is designed to resolve the knowledge gap between IT technologists and video specialists. The comprehensive two-day seminar will take place June 13-14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Viacom's Hauppauge, N.Y., campus.

"The IEEE BTS 'Bridging the Gap' training program is a great opportunity for our broadcast teams to better understand and utilize IT-based philosophies and solutions within an evolving broadcast environment in an effort to provide the best possible service to our customers," said Mike Bivona, vice president of engineering, Viacom Media Networks. "We look forward to hosting this important training seminar and welcome other industry professionals to attend."

The IEEE BTS also announced it is now accepting hosts for future training sessions. Since its inception in early 2012, "Bridging the Gap" has been hosted by a number of leading broadcast organizations, including PBS and Turner Broadcasting. Each seminar accommodates 30 or more students at a cost of $395 per attendee. Sessions can be hosted privately by a broadcast organization or can be open to the public. Host organizations may be entitled to receive a discount on student tuition, and IEEE BTS members receive a 5 percent discount toward tuition.

Taught by well-known broadcast industry experts Wes Simpson and John Luff, "Bridging the Gap" training is ideal for engineers and senior level technicians responsible for designing, upgrading, and maintaining broadcast facilities. Professionals taking the course will walk away with a deeper understanding of a wide range of current and emerging technologies used in broadcast facilities, including baseband digital video transport, video servers, data networking for broadcast facilities, metadata, archiving, and video compression, enabling them to more efficiently resolve day-to-day issues. Attendees receive a printed copy of the course materials featuring detailed diagrams and tables for future reference. IEEE continuing education credits are available to those who complete the course.

The online registration for the seminar is now open and can be accessed at http://www.cvent.com/d/1cqtfs. For more information about attending or hosting the IEEE BTS' "Bridging the Gap" technical training program, please contact Amy Reeder, technical community program specialist, via phone at +1 732 562 5416 or by emailing her at a.reeder@ieee.org. Additional information is available at http://bts.ieee.org/.

