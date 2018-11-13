OOYALA POWERS STARHUB’S NEW STREAMING BOX

StarHub, a leading broadcaster and telco operator in Singapore, launched a brand new all-in-one entertainment destination - the StarHub Go Streaming Box, powered by the Ooyala Online Video Solution. This box is the first in the world to run on the Operator Tier version of Android TV Oreo and comes pre-loaded with the best of StarHub’s content catalog. With the Ooyala Online Video Solution simplifying and streamlining the OTT content preparation and publishing process, StarHub can deliver a great viewing experience for its audiences.

“The StarHub Go Streaming Box offers customers seamless and easy access to our breadth of content, our partners’ apps, as well as the Google Play Store,” said Chong Siew Loong, Chief Technology Officer, StarHub. “Ooyala’s Online Video Solution plays a vital role in content management and video playback, ensuring that our customers enjoy a fuss-free content viewing experience.”

The Ooyala Online Video Solution is a suite of content management and video publishing apps that deliver high quality, personalized video experiences across multiple devices for media owners, allowing them to keep their viewers engaged and monetize their content easily.

“Media companies today invest heavily in content and look to maximize their ROI by making the content available through multiple channels,” said Jonathan Huberman, CEO, Ooyala. “Ooyala solutions allow them to do exactly that, by simplifying millions of workflows and delivering content anytime, anywhere, to any device.”

“We’re excited to expand our collaboration with StarHub, a major entertainment provider in Asia,” said Huberman. “StarHub is an important customer of Ooyala, and we have once again proven that our platform is flexible to support integrations with other applications to meet our customers’ requirements. Our strong Asia Pacific services team, based in Singapore, worked closely with StarHub to deliver the project on time, allowing them to launch this innovative service successfully.”