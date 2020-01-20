Telos Alliance Receives Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award for Pioneering Audio Over IP for Broadcast

The Telos Alliance® was awarded a 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for the Development of Synchronized Multi-channel Uncompressed Audio Transport over IP Networks, to be presented at the 2020 NAB Show on Sunday, April 19th, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. This honor is bestowed on Telos Alliance's Livewire® technology, the first AoIP protocol for broadcast.

According to NATAS, Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards are awarded for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television.

“Almost 20 years ago, we had a conversation about how great it would be to use the computer network jack for audio transport. I’d been doing some research work on audio over the network since around 1993, and here was the chance to put this into practice,” says Greg Shay, CTO of Telos Alliance and co-inventor of Livewire. “By offering the technology to the industry and investing in the development of the AES67 standard, defending that nascent standard, partnering with other audio practitioners, and building relationships with both complementary and competitive companies, the Livewire team changed the audio landscape, and we're honored to be recognized for this achievement."

In 2003, Telos Alliance launched Audio over IP for Broadcast with Livewire, creating the first broadcast Audio over IP gear that networked using commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) Layer 3 network switches. Telos Alliance’s Livewire informed what became the AES67 standard and Telos Alliance initiated and financially supported the X192 Working Group that defined AES67. Today Livewire technology, along with equipment and software from 115 Livewire partners, is powering broadcast and media content-creation facilities around the globe with more than 9,700 connected studios and 100,000 connected devices.

Telos Alliance wishes to congratulate the other award recipients, including ALC NetworX, Audinate, Audio Engineering Society, Kevin Gross, QSC, and Wheatstone, who all benefited from Livewire and helped create the standards we now enjoy.