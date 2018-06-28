Telestream Releases Next-gen G6 Lightspeed Server

Nevada City, California, June 27, 2018 - Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced its G6 LightspeedServer, the fastest, highest-quality server ever made available for Vantage intelligent media processing. Tuned specifically for Vantage systems, the new server delivers up to 10x the processing speed of software-only workflows while consuming 40% less power than previous generation servers.

“Our G6 server enables Vantage workflows to process more media than ever before,” said Scott Murray, VP of Product Management,Telestream. “Faster and more efficient servers mean more money saved, less resources used and a higher quality experience for both the end customer as well as our customers.”

For organizations seeking the fastest possible media processing for high resolution 4K and HD content, the G6 Lightspeed features dual 14 core Intel Xeon E5-2690V4 CPUs, 128GB of RAM, dual Nvidia Pascal GPUs, and 10 total drive bays allowing for expansion of onboard storage. The G6 joins the G5 Lightspeed Server which was introduced this year at NAB. The G5 Lightspeed Server strikes a balance between media processing power and price and represents the perfect entry-level solution for GPU accelerated Vantage workflows.

In addition to H.264/265 encoding, the new G6 Lightspeed Server accelerates other compute-intensive image processing within Vantage workflows including scaling, deinterlacing, frame rate conversion, motion vector calculation, and other tasks that require computation and analysis to modify or create new video frames. Faster video preprocessing acceleration benefits the output quality of all video output formats, for both transcoding and Post Producer automated content assembly.

Telestream has achieved significant improvements in power consumption while reducing transcoding times for concurrent and single jobs. Housed in an efficient 1 RU chassis, the G6 Lightspeed Server reduces rack space, power and cooling requirements while meeting increased output capacity needs.

G5 and G6 Lightspeed Servers are available now. Learn more at: http://www.telestream.net/vantage/lightspeed-server.htm