Telestream Demonstrates the Powerful Intersection of Intelligent Media Processing, Delivery & Analytics at IBC 2018

Nevada City, California, July 2, 2018 – At IBC 2018, Telestream (Booth 7.C16), a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, will showcase end-to-end live streaming solutions, strategic advances in video encoding and transcoding systems, and the latest developments in video monitoring and analytics, both on premise and in virtualized environments.

Two years on from Telestream’s acquisition of IneoQuest, the company will demonstrate the strong synergies that the two core product groups offer to customers when combined in an integrated system solution. Its market-leading capabilities are illustrated in real life projects where its technology is tangibly increasing efficiency, reducing operational and infrastructure costs, and ultimately optimizing the customers’ quality of experience.

“We live in a world where media companies are seeking to create new business models and operational efficiencies, integrating multiple vendors in a range of environments from on-premise to cloud-based and virtualized. And they are finding ways to control their quality of service that were previously unimaginable,” commented Chris Osika, Chief Marketing Officer at Telestream. “Through highly-focused product and service developments, Telestream is able to enhance our customers’ business agility. At IBC, we will showcase the intersection of new technologies and deployments with real-world impacts.”



Two projects that demonstrate these market leading capabilities are German cable network operator, Unitymedia and US-based broadcaster, FOX Sports.

Unitymedia

The project sees Unitymedia adopting advanced video monitoring and analytics platforms throughout its network, which serves over seven million consumers. In addition, Telestream will supply intelligent media processing and file-based quality control, creating a solution to provide robust, automated quality assurance to better serve millions of Unitymedia viewers.

The system will help Unitymedia ensure the highest Quality of Experience (QoE) for its viewers, position its offerings as premium quality and help ensure that the company’s technology investment is supporting its business development activities.

Fox Sports

Televising this summer’s FIFA World Cup - 2018 Russia, the FOX Sports Operations & Engineering team sought to leverage FOX Sports’ existing, state-of-the art production facilities in Los Angeles: by avoiding the creation of entirely new facilities in Russia and the movement of staff to Russia for the duration of the tournament, FOX Sports could instead invest more in the Los Angeles facility and production staff, creating more content for their customers.

To accomplish their goals, the FOX Sports team turned to Telestream and a revolutionary joint solution that Telestream and Aspera introduced at IBC 2017. Integration between Telestream Vantage and Lightspeed Live and IBM’s Aspera FASPStream enables high-quality streaming to remote production teams for near real-time editing and production - all over standard IP networks.

Lightspeed Live deepens feature sets

Telestream’s Lightspeed Live capture, encoding, packaging and delivery device offers scalable and social media-compatible caption insertion on multiple live streams with zero re-encoding and re-streaming, using sophisticated 608/708 caption insertion. New feature sets streamline ingest for Avid workflows by creating Avid OPAtom MXF media with associated AAF files and automatically checking assets into Interplay or MediaCentral.

Vantage integrations boost efficiency

Telestream will highlight the outstanding integration capabilities of Vantage alongside third-party tech suppliers, such as Avid. For example, the new Avid Production Asset Monitor in Vantage supports MediaCentral directory monitoring and allows Vantage to trigger jobs from MediaCentral ‘virtual directories’.

Also new at IBC, Vantage Post Producer’s Titler Engine allows for processing of NewBlue Titler Pro templates as part of Post Producer workflows for rich, animated graphics and titles. In addition, Titler Designer Pro now supports the import of Adobe After Effects projects direct into Vantage workflows.

Wirecast

With over 45,000 active license holders worldwide, Telestream Wirecast is a leading live production and streaming platform. At IBC, Telestream will debut Wirecast Live Captions, providing the ability to embed live closed captions within streams using automatic speech recognition (ASR) and then distribute to YouTube, Facebook and any other RTMP destination.

Another IBC first will be Wirecast Restream: a cloud-based redistribution service that restreams live feeds to any additional destinations simultaneously, saving bandwidth and processing power.

Telestream iQ

Visitors to the Telestream booth will see how the company’s iQ solutions deliver actionable intelligence at every level of the content delivery lifecycle. Telestream will showcase a number of advances in its Surveyor ABR Active 3.0 probes, which are available on both S-ABR Active and S-ABR Active Compact servers as well as all virtual packages:

- API Methods – Remotely control S-ABR Active probes to initiate monitoring tests and collect metrics and alarms for integration in to third party systems.

- Flexible Monitoring Modes – Customize monitoring depth to control bandwidth and resource demands.

- Troubleshooting with detailed streaming data and performance metrics – Move from fault identification to fault resolution using detailed streaming and network performance data when troubleshooting typical ABR quality issues.

- New alarm conditions – Buffer risk, HTTP header errors, Playlist format expands the amount of visibility that’s available within Telestream iQ.