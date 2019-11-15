Telestream Appoints Diana Horowitz as VP of Sales in Eastern USA

Westwood, Massachusetts, November 14 2019 –– Telestream, a leading provider of workflow automation, processing and quality monitoring and management solutions for the production and distribution of video, has announced the appointment of Diana Horowitz as VP Sales, serving the eastern US region.

Commencing her role with immediate effect, Horowitz will be based in New York City and brings a wealth of advertising market and video experience, commercial expertise and technical knowledge to Telestream’s team. As well as contributing to Telestream’s go to market strategy, she will oversee all of Telestream’s business and customer relationships in the strategically important US East region.

Diana Horowitz comes to Telestream with an extensive background in the media industry. She joins from Tavant, where she was Regional Director of Sales for Media & Entertainment. Previously, Horowitz was Executive Director of Sales for IBM Watson Media; also working with Comcast Technology Solutions, where she held positions as Global Client Director, and Director of VOD Sales; and Scripps Networks Interactive (now Discovery, Inc.), where she led the Digital Advertising Sales team in the Northeast for Food Network and Cooking Channel.

Diana Horowitz started her career at The New York Times Company, where she held numerous leadership roles in both New York and Paris, including Global Sales Development Director for the International Herald Tribune and Managing Director, Corporate Advertising for The New York Times.

“This year, Telestream has been active in the marketplace with new product launches, and the expansion of our customer reach and team with the addition of Tektronix Video. We need to make strategic additions to our sales leadership team to support this growth,” commented Alistair Butler, Chief Sales Officer at Telestream. “Diana exemplifies the kind of personality that will help drive Telestream forward. Her depth of experience in the media sector, and especially in advertising and post will contribute significantly to our team’s core strengths.”

Diana Horowitz commented: “I am thrilled to be joining Telestream at this incredibly exciting time of transformation in the media industry. The decisions that media companies make today will determine the future of their businesses – and redefine the industry - for decades to come. Telestream is uniquely positioned for growth in this market, as both traditional and new media companies race to transform their operations and business models to distribute and monetize content seamlessly across screens and devices.”



Horowitz is an active member of various media organizations, and a frequent speaker and moderator at media industry events. She graduated from George Washington University in Washington DC, where she studied French literature and art history.