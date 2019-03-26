Tektronix Showcasing Complete Suite of HDR Video Workflow Solutions at NAB 2019

Tektronix, Inc., an industry-leading innovator of video test, monitoring, and diagnostics solutions will be showcasing new High Dynamic Range (HDR)-ready solutions live at the NAB show in Las Vegas, April 8-11, South Hall (Upper) - SU5006. Tektronix’ HDR video capabilities are available across its award-winning suite of media production, monitoring and analysis solutions, including: PRISM, Aurora and Sentry.

The addition of HDR comes at a critical time in the video industry. Video on Demand (VOD) streaming has radically changed how video content is produced, delivered and consumed. Over-The-Top (OTT) distribution platforms have increased customer demand for an ever-higher quality of experience and viewers expect their content to be delivered in HDR today.

"Broadcasters seeking to address the HDR opportunity have been working with Tektronix to improve the HDR process and optimize HDR workflows,” said Charlie Dunn, general manager of Tektronix's Video Business. “In working together, we’re able to support them in delivering a better customer experience, mitigating churn and protecting their brand perception.”

Providers face the critical challenge of assuring an optimized workflow for HDR content. To address this challenge, Tektronix has developed a dynamic set of tools that empower producers to confidently deliver HDR content to their customers.

PRISM Media Monitoring and Analysis for HDR

PRISM is packed with a comprehensive set of HDR measurements and displays that provide visibility into content dynamics and minimizes the time to fault isolation and remedy. These enhancements are designed to address the current and future state of broadcast.

Equipped with powerful and intuitive features for HDR / WCG workflows, PRISM ensures jobs are quickly completed in a consistent manner without error. It also reduces complexity in HDR / WCG multi-format content creation, especially for those creating content following Report ITU-R BT.2408-1. With PRISM, production teams can be confident with objective and trusted measurements.

Built on software that is easily upgradable in the field, PRISM evolves alongside the evolution of IP and HDR standards. PRISM presents complex information through easy-to-understand graphical displays that are familiar to broadcast operations teams, technicians and engineers.

Aurora - Automated QC for a File-Based HDR Video Workflow

Aurora is a scalable, file-based QC system that saves media providers time and money by driving efficiency, quality and cost savings in their workflows. Now with HDR capabilities, Aurora integrates with external workflow management tools to continuously and autonomously check thousands of hours of content.

Aurora displays all HDR metadata in the QC report and can generate graphs showing measured Content Light Level and Frame-Average Light Level values. If those measured values exceed the file’s metadata, Aurora will flag the error in the QC report.

Sentry HDR Live Stream Monitoring Solution

Sentry monitors live video quality for delivery networks by cable, broadcast and OTT streaming providers. Adding HDR status monitoring to the full range of video and audio reporting confirms HDR services are being delivered correctly. It also alerts operators to incorrectly set or mistakenly modified HDR data, which can result in poor video quality.

Sentry is an important last front of defense in assuring providers that the content being delivered is free of errors and meets all quality check thresholds. It provides automation and tools to proactively prevent issues, enabling video streaming engineers to focus on delivering great services.

“Be it a movie or live production, customers expect an enhanced visual impact with HDR content,” said Dunn. “Production teams, broadcasters and providers today need tools in place all along the workflow to assure a quality experience. Our new HDR solutions help assure there won’t be any panicked calls about improper files down the line or about poor quality from those viewing the content.”

Tektronix is showcasing its entire suite of HDR video production and workflow tools at NAB 2019, including PRISM, Aurora and Sentry solutions. For more information, visit TEK.COM/VIDEO.