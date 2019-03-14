TAG Opens its First US Office in California

Industry veteran Bil Apker tapped as VP Sales and Business Development, Americas

LOS ANGELES, CA March 5, 2019 — TAG Video Systems (www.tagvs.com), a leader of innovative IP monitoring and high-quality multiviewer solutions for the broadcast, production and post markets, has announced a pivotal move to open its first U.S.-based office in the LA area, underscoring the company’s commitment to and presence in the important U.S. market. The launch of TAG’s new office was announced by company CEO Abe Zerbib from global headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel.

TAG’s LA operation will be run by industry veteran Bil Apker, who brings more than 27 years of progressive experience in the broadcasting and manufacturing industries to his new role as Vice President of Sales US.

“We are extremely excited to be able to work more directly with our customers in the United States now, and increase our presence in this vital region,” says Zerbib. “We are also delighted to welcome Bil to the team. We have every confidence that his outstanding business skills and technical prowess will be a tremendous asset to our current and growing US customer-base. Bil’s firm grasp of our industry’s technology evolution allows him to clearly identify TAG’s IP-based multiviewer and monitoring systems as the disruptors that they are. We couldn’t ask for a better representative to serve as the face of the company in the US and deliver the message that we are changing the way media is viewed.”

Prior to joining TAG Video Systems, Apker served as director of Western US sales for ChyronHego where he was instrumental in re-establishing the brand in broadcast, production, and sports markets. He also held management-level positions for numerous high-profile companies including director of strategic accounts for BroadStream Solutions, Western U.S. sales director for the Snell Group (now Grass Valley Group), Western U.S. broadcast account manager and senior field support engineer for Miranda Technologies (now Grass Valley Group) and customer support manager for Harris BCD Group. Apker also served as an engineer/consultant for NBC Universal Network News.

Added Apker, “I couldn’t be more thrilled for this opportunity and can’t wait to take TAG to the next level in the U.S.”

TAG V.S. specializes in innovative IP monitoring and high quality Multiviewer solutions. Its unique approach of a software only “all IP” system that runs on standard off the shelf hardware, provides state-of-the-art IP monitoring and analysis tools combined with a high quality UHD Multiviewer available on standard and mobile devices displays. A server-based platform provides products that are versatile and scalable, and support multiple formats including MPEG TS, Uncompressed and OTT. For more information: www.tagvs.com

