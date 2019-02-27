Sumitomo Electric and Media Links Partner on Cable TV Symposium

Media Links, Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award winner and pioneer in Media over IP transport and switching technology, announced today that it will be partnering with its Japan-based distribution partner Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. to host a Technology Symposium at the Hotel Granvia Hiroshima, Japan, on March 13, 2019.

The Technology Symposium will discuss current and future business trends and insights as well as showcase Media Links’ latest technology offerings for the CATV – Cable Television market. The event will also provide an open-forum opportunity for guests to discuss technology capabilities, target applications and the market as a whole. The CATV market in Japan offers a variety of core services based on IP technology for delivery of content.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. is one of Japan's largest and leading distributors in the communications field.

During the symposium, Cable TV industry attendees will have the opportunity to meet Sumitomo and Media Links technical experts as well as sales & support representatives, to discuss its portfolio of CATV equipment and technology solutions.

“We are excited to take part in the 2019 Technology Symposium in Hiroshima, Japan with our distinguished distributor, Sumitomo Electric,” says Toshiyuki Naka, Media Links Vice President of Global Sales. “Together, we will offer our attendees an opportunity to better understand how Sumitomo and Media Links technology can be used to help them deliver more value to their CATV customers.”



About Sumitomo Electric

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. was established in 1897. With our history in electric wire and cable manufacturing technologies, Sumitomo Electric has invested heavily over the years in research and development to expand and establish new businesses. These efforts have allowed us to create new products and new technologies, as well as diversify our business fields. Currently, we operate our businesses on a global basis in the following five segments:

Automotive, infocommunications, Electronics, Environment & Energy and Industrial Materials. We have been contributing to society through environmentally friendly and fair business activities globally. For more information, please visit https://global-sei.com/

About Media Links

Media Links, a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner is best known for providing its media over IP transport and switching solutions for the world’s most watched sporting and entertainment events. The Company’s product portfolio is used for broadcasting the Winter & Summer Olympics, World Cup Soccer, Professional/Amateur Football, Baseball and Basketball games, political conventions, Hollywood showcases and much more.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Kawasaki, Japan, Media Links is the umbrella brand name supported by Media Links in Japan, Media Links Inc. in the USA, Media Links EMEA in the UK and Media Links AU Pty Ltd. in Australia. The Company’s mission is to offer broadcasters and network providers throughout the world leading edge transport technology, enabling them to move all types of professional media and signals including 4K UHD/HD/SD SDI video, SMPTE 2110, audio signals as well as high bandwidth data – across multi-service Ethernet/IP networks. Media Links common stock is listed and traded on the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the Security Code Number 6659.



For more information, please visit: https://www.medialinks.com