LiveU Announces New Customer in Japan - AbemaTV

LiveU has announced that one of Japan’s leading video streaming channels, AbemaTV, is implementing LiveU cellular bonding technology to produce its online news and entertainment business. AbemaTV is using over 20 LiveU field units, including the LU600 HEVC, combined with the LiveU Central cloud management platform to live stream shows and events from various venues and outdoor sites. On the ground support and service is provided by LiveU’s longstanding Japanese partner, Sanshin Electronics Company.
AbemaTV has been using LiveU since the start in 2016. The internet TV service chose LiveU for its high quality and reliability as well as its cost-effective receiver (LiveU Central) having tested several mobile bonding products. Today the channel broadcasts up to 20 channels for free, featuring original drama, news, sports, live contents and more.
A popular non-stop three-day live broadcast variety show in November 2017 used 12 LiveU units, representing the longest live streaming program to date. The channel also uses LiveU to cover the 7.2 hours live broadcast variety show, Shogi Games, also known as Japanese chess or the Game of Generals, a two-player strategy board game native to Japan, and golf contest.
Mr. Nobuteru Kondo, Live Streaming Delivery Technology Division of AbemaTV, said, “LiveU enables us to live stream in high-quality, wherever we want to go. We always aim to broadcast the latest trends in entertainment, and LiveU enables us to flexibly prepare for live streaming of urgent press conferences. We value the technology’s stability, compactness, and scalability so it can receive the number of channels we need.”
Yaal Eshel, General Manager, LiveU Asia, said, “We’re proud of our relationship with AbemaTV, helping them to grow their business with engaging live content. It’s great to see the creative ways that the technology is being used to enrich their programming, with LiveU being implemented as an end-to-end live broadcast solution.”