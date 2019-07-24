Globecast IBC 2019 Preview

Stand: 1.A29

Debuting at IBC 2019

Globecast Managed Cloud Network (Globecast MCN): Expanded feeds supporting global sport contribution

New at IBC this year is Globecast Managed Cloud Network (Globecast MCN). This is a response to pressures across the sports broadcasting market to be able to deliver specific/different feeds, cost-effectively, that affiliates can select, rather than having to deliver all feeds to all affiliates.

Globecast MCN allows multiple feeds to be distributed globally via the cloud. It means affiliates can air content specific to them without the additional cost of more fibre- or satellite-delivered content. As competitions move from location to location, Globecast MCN also provides a very simple way to deliver content without the need for onsite transmission logistics, with processing and management complexity handled in the cloud.

Globecast supplies an end-to-end solution, including signal monitoring via dedicated 24x7 MCRs, content security and transport layers. This can include the management of affiliates via a Globecast-provided 24/7 helpdesk. Meanwhile, Globecast cloud routing allows affiliates to request only the feed(s) they need to save bandwidth costs.

Globecast MCN sits alongside Globecast BN, the company’s fibre backbone solution, and Globecast XN, its public internet suite of services.

European debut

Globecast TV Everywhere with Server-Side Dynamic Ad Insertion

Globecast, in partnership with multiple regional ad tech and ad service providers, will highlight Server-Side Dynamic Ad Insertion (SSDAI), a monetisation solution that’s fully integrated into the company’s TV Everywhere OTT video service. It allows customers to maximise OTT and linear channel revenues. With SSDAI, Globecast clients are able to deploy automated dynamic ad insertion with limited CAPEX infrastructure investments, supplying targeted ads automatically to OTT viewers.

For VOD content, SSDAI increases the number of ad impressions, utilising various identification technologies such as black frames and cue triggers to provide advertising support for all content types, across all video players.

Advertisers are now looking for more and more linear TV ad inventories to buy programmatically, the same way they buy digital ads. Broadcasters will get access to this fast-growing video ad spend on digital platforms.

Globecast’s OTT TV Everywhere solution includes a fully secured and high-quality headend service, connectivity to multiple CDNs, including market-leaders Akamai and CenturyLink, player/app support as required. It also includes CDN off-load, an innovative feature for content providers to control their CDN costs while improving the quality of experience for viewers. Various monetisation models are possible, from classical subscription and ad (display/banner/pre-roll) along with new SSDAI monetisation capabilities.