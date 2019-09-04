Speedcast Announces Enhancements to Global IP Transport Service, Introduces SMN Mobile LTE Fully Managed Service

Visit Speedcast at IBC2019 — Stand 5.C45

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — Sept. 4, 2019 — Speedcast, the world's largest provider of remote communications and IT services (ASX: SDA), announced today enhancements to the Speedcast Media Network™ (SMN) Global IP Transport service and introduced SMN Mobile LTE, the industry's first fully managed service for news, sports, and event broadcasters that need a quick, low-latency, and cost-effective uplink solution.

Speedcast's Global IP Transport service now features full H.265 4:2:2 encoding and decoding on all edge devices to ensure superior video quality at lower bandwidths and offers both SRT and RIST interoperability. Fully integrated with legacy platforms via the Layer 2 protocol, the Global IP Transport service from Speedcast enables video to easily move in and out of public and private clouds.

Bonding the bandwidth of multiple cellular services, the new SMN Mobile LTE offering is a fully managed service for quick uplinking of live news, sports, and events as well as for remote communications. Offered as a capex-free service that eliminates expensive hardware costs and the need for an expensive newsgathering fleet or flypack equipment, SMN Mobile LTE is a 5G-ready service that provides real-time video encoding and leverages Speedcast Media Network's global hybrid network infrastructure to provide satellite-to-fiber, cellular-to-satellite, cellular-to-dedicated fiber, and cellular-to-IP extended connectivity. All live video feeds can be managed from the cloud for scalable and real-time video processing.

"As media companies look to deliver video more economically and increase their flexibility, the SMN Mobile LTE service is breaking new ground, providing the industry with a bonded LTE solution that requires zero capex investment and offers an easy entry point into and exit out of the cloud," said Alberto Carpenè, vice president of Speedcast Media Network. "With 5G networks promising faster speeds and lower latency, now is the perfect time for media companies to upgrade their mobile uplinking capabilities."

At IBC2019, Speedcast will also highlight how its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) is providing broadcasters and media companies with dedicated, direct connectivity to the cloud. Designed to handle bandwidth- and process-heavy workloads, Speedcast's secure connection to AWS reduces network costs. As the first remote communication service provider to be awarded Advanced Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network, Speedcast plays a leading role in simplifying the way media companies deliver content via the cloud.

Speedcast will demonstrate the enhancements to its Speedcast Media Network at IBC2019, Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam at Stand 5.C45. Combining satellite, fiber, cellular, and internet networks, the Speedcast Media Network is the largest global hybrid infrastructure, answering the critical need for highly scalable, ubiquitous coverage for delivery of broadcast-quality content to every consumer screen.

