SPAIN-BASED TILT OUTFITS ITS MOBILE PRODUCTION UNIT WITH A CALREC ARTEMIS CONSOLE

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK, MAY 15, 2018— Madrid-based Tilt, a bespoke audio and video broadcast service provider, is reaping the benefits of a 48-fader Artemis Light console from Calrec for its UM003HD mobile production unit. Tilt’s business has grown considerably in the past year as it works with a variety of customers in live production across sports, music events, commercials and documentaries.

The Artemis Light, which is the company’s first Calrec console, replaced an older console inside the expandable 16-camera, 12-meter rigid truck. It was installed by Tilt and supplied by Calrec’s Spanish distributor, COEL Audio Solutions.

Jaume Bordoy, Manager at Tilt said he has always been aware of Calrec’s excellent reputation in the industry, with its consoles providing stellar sound quality and technically elegant and comprehensive functionality like multi-format audio and loudness management.

Bordoy said, “We have a modest budget, so price point measured against performance was very important to us. In evaluating the market, we found that the Artemis Light provided the best value for the money and since using it we can confirm the sheer audio quality and the networking functionality. We only had a small space to work with inside the truck, and the Artemis desk had the highest number of faders in that footprint. We also didn’t want to have to worry about channel count and to know that we always have all the capacity that we need; we have more than satisfied that requirement with this Calrec install.”

Tilt has to be ready for any kind of content, from the Copa Del Ray and the Champions League to swimming and horse racing, political debates to music festivals. Therefore, it needed something with good cross-point remote control to reduce cabling and rigging. Calrec’s Hydra2 networking capabilities take care of this and also allow signals to be transported over Riedel’s MediorNet real-time media network. The Artemis can work across formats – MADI, DANTE, AES67 and more – vital to the company given the huge variety of its work. Tilt uses AES67 to interface with its Riedel Artist intercom system.

Jim Green, International Sales Manager at Calrec said, “Though Tilt’s truck is a smaller footprint, it offers the power and capabilities of a larger size truck, and this is why the Artemis is such a good fit — because it has enormous routing and processing capacity in a compact body. We’re delighted to be working with Tilt on this very important upgrade to their truck, and we hope the addition of the Artemis Light helps them expand their business even further as they become more prominent within the Spanish market.”

