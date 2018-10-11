Soundly Collections Help Editors and Sound Designers Tell a Better Story with Sound

Oslo, Norway, October 11, 2018 – Soundly, an audio technology company and maker of the popular cloud-based, sound effects (SFX) library and workflow tool by the same name, today released Soundly collections. Soundly collections streamline search while inspiring creativity when creating audio soundscapes for common scene locations and environments such as kitchens, car chases, offices, horror, outer space and more.

Soundly is a unique, turnkey solution for adding sound to picture. Not only does it contain an online library of sound, but it also features a specialized application for editing and placing sounds. With a simple click, Soundly subscribers can instantly audition any sound and edit it on-the-fly using the waveform view before dragging and dropping the desired portion of the sound into popular editing applications (such as Avid Pro Tools, Apple Logic and FCP, Avid Media Composer, or Adobe Premiere Pro).

Soundly collections are expertly curated groups of sounds that are linked to a specific mood, genre or author. Accessible directly from within Soundly, collections are designed to inspire as well as simplify the creative sound design and editing process.

“It’s easy to feel ‘stuck’ when creating an atmosphere for a common area like a kitchen or office. We designed Soundly collections to inspire sound designers and editors to find new ways to communicate story elements to the viewer for these common environments,” said Peder Jørgensen, Lead Developer and co-founder at Soundly. “Users can also create their own collections and share them with other collaborators.”

Soundly has achieved a milestone in cloud-based audio workflows providing quick access to SFX from any location with an internet connection. The task of sound editing frequently takes a back seat in post-production, so it’s never been more important to remove barriers to creativity by speeding up the process of finding and placing sound to picture.

“Soundly users tell us they’re working faster than ever before, but they also admit to being perfectionists, putting their heart and soul into every production,” said Christian Schaanning, Co-founder of Soundly. “With our new collections feature, editors can quickly build rich, inspiring sound spaces faster than ever, giving them more time to put their unique creative signature on a production. It’s not enough to simply make the audience feel they are in an office or hotel room, but more importantly, how does it ‘feel’ to be in that room at that moment.”

With Soundly, multiple steps are avoided from traditional workflows, saving valuable time for editors. Only Soundly provides a centralized hub to search for sound effects not just in the cloud library, but also on local storage, shared network attached storage, and even through large online systems like Freesound.org. Soundly collections show up alongside traditional search results, so they are easily accessible.

To announce Soundly collections, Christian and Peder have created a new video which they hope you will enjoy.” Click here to view.

Soundly collections are available in the latest version of Soundly. Soundly is free to download at getsoundly.com for both Mac or PC. The Premium SaaS version includes a massive cloud-based sound effects library, full sound catalog indexing, access to the Soundly store for specialized in-app purchases, and access to multiple fee libraries like Freesound.org and freetousesounds.com to use within Soundly, all for only $14.99 per month.

*See the original Soundly demo video from creators Christian and Peder here.

**See the hilarious Soundly v2 demo video here.