Sonnet Technologies at the 2019 NAB Show

Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® Card Expansion Systems

At the 2019 NAB Show, Sonnet will showcase its dual lines of Thunderbolt™-to-PCI Express® (PCIe®) card expansion systems, devices that house PCIe adapter cards that add connectivity options and processing power to computers without card slots, and connect them to the computer through a single Thunderbolt cable.

Sonnet will demonstrate multi-GPU support for the Mac® enabled by eGFX Breakaway™ Boxes. These systems were designed and qualified specifically for large power-hungry video graphics processing unit (GPU) cards, which many pro video editing, rendering, color grading, animation, and special effects applications rely on to do heavy computational work. Harnessing the power of GPUs — including the latest GPU cards from both NVIDIA® and AMD — Breakaway Boxes can significantly accelerate video production workflows. Lists of supported computers and GPU cards are available at http://www.sonnettech.com/product/egfx-breakaway-box.html.

Enabling workflows in ways not possible otherwise, Echo™ Express systems — available with one, two, or three card slots, and accommodating from low-profile to full-height, full-length cards — support high-performance non-GPU cards, including pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards.

Portable eGPU Solutions

Sonnet will demonstrate its two Apple®-qualified all-in-one external graphics solutions (eGPU), the eGFX Breakaway™ Puck Radeon RX 560 and eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 570. Compact and powerful, these integrated Thunderbolt 3 external graphics processing unit systems are highly portable and offer users tremendously improved graphics performance — on the computer's primary screen or on an externally connected display — when used with thin and light laptops, mini desktops, and all-in-one computers.

NEW: 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) Networking Product Family

At the 2019 NAB Show, Sonnet will feature the industry's most comprehensive line of 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) adapters and cards: Solo10G™ single-port and Twin10G™ dual-port 10GbE Thunderbolt™ adapters, plus Solo10G single-port and Presto™ 10GbE dual-port 10GbE PCI Express® (PCIe®) cards, including all-new low-cost 10GbE optical adapters. Sonnet's 10GbE solutions enable users to connect their computers easily via copper or optical cables to high-speed network infrastructure and storage systems using the 10GbE standard.

NEW: SF3™ Series Pro Card Readers

Sonnet will show its line of SF3™ Series dual-slot Thunderbolt™ 3 pro media readers, showcasing the soon-to-ship SF3 Series — Sonnet RED MINI-MAG® Card Reader. Featuring dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, the reader can support a bus-powered device (such as the SF3 Series — CFast™ 2.0 Pro Card Reader) and can simultaneously ingest files from two RED MINI-MAG cards at their maximum supported data transfer speeds. Each SF3 Series reader, including the SF3 Series — SxS™ Pro Card Reader, features a compact rugged aluminum enclosure designed for stacking multiple readers and can simultaneously ingest files from two cards at their maximum supported data transfer speeds. Depending on media type, concurrent data transfer speeds up to 1,000+ MB/s from two cards are supported, while daisy-chained SF3 Series readers can leverage Thunderbolt 3's 2,750 MB/s bandwidth.

NEW: Thunderbolt™ 3 Pro Dock

At the 2019 NAB show, Sonnet will demonstrate a companion to its popular Echo™ 11 Thunderbolt™ 3 Dock, revealing an all-new rugged and powerful Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock designed specifically for pro video and audio industry users.

Company Overview:

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; externally connected GPU (via Thunderbolt) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For more than 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

Sonnet 2019 NAB Show Preview

April 8 – 11

Booth SL10521

