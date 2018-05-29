Sommer Cable introduces SYSBOXX Modular Panel System

Sommer cable is introducing at InfoComm 2018 the new SYSBOXX modular panel system for rack, wall, floor, desk and duct installations. The new SYSBOXX panel system features over 100 modules to choose from for personalized panel configuration. The system provides significant time saving through minimal configuration/installation times and enhanced flexibility through an extensive number of interchangeable plate options.

The connector modules feature easy to install flat ribbon cables for simple internal wiring. A striking professional look is achieved through countersunk screwheads and an attractive anthracite coating. SYSBOXX modules provide a clear layout and can be easily labeled. The various frames provide high stability through sandwich construction and 2.5 mm/0.1" thick front, side and back panels. For easy online configuration and ordering, visit the SYSBOXX web configurator at www.sysboxx.com.

