Sommer Cable introduces SC-Micro Duo Aramid Cable for Hanging Stereo Microphones

Sommer Cable is introducing at InfoComm 2018 the new SC-Micro Duo Aramid shielded twin pair cable for safely hanging stereo microphones. Aramid consists of synthetic polymers, related to nylon, that yield fibers of exceptional strength and thermal stability. Sommer's SC-Micro is the ideal solution for surround and multi-channel recordings, especially if the microphone is hanging from the ceiling or the cable is exposed to strong tensile forces. To absorb the weight of the microphones, fillers made of braided aramid fibers have been incorporated to act as an additional strain relief. Compared to steel ropes, the aramid fibers have no negative impact on the cable's audio transmission quality. The low capacitance SC-Micro Duo Aramid is AES/EBU and DMX capable (110 Ohms) and due to the concentrically braided OFC wires, ensures an optimized, neutral transmission.

Sommer Cable Germany is an enterprising development and manufacturing company of innovative and unique cable, connector and electronic products for the Studio, A/V Installation, Live Sound, Broadcast, Video, Music, IT and HiFi markets, with business partners in over 50 countries. In 2015, Sommer Cable America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sommer Cable Germany, was established in Santa Rosa, CA by new CEO Martin Ucik. The new company supplies the North American markets with Sommer's wide range of innovative and high quality products. 707.200.4020 http://sommercable.com/en