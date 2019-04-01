Sommer Cable Debuts Innovations at NAB Central Hall Booth C9149

Germany's Sommer Cable is exhibiting at NAB 2019 over 200 unique A/V and data cables in their innovative display tower, as well as connectors, electronics, and housings. With it's Sommer Cable America US subsidiary in Santa Rosa, California, Sommer serves the Broadcast, Video, Studio, A/V Installation, Live Sound, Music, IT, HiFi and OEM markets, with business partners in over 50 countries. Meet the German and American team to learn about Sommer's breakthrough connectivity solutions.

Sommer's HDMI(r) KNIGHT AOC-ARMORED Cable

The steel sleeve under the robust PUR jacket protects the delicate HDMI(r) cable. The armored design makes this unique cable extremely durable. Thanks to the integrated stainless steel corrugated tube, the cable can withstand tensile forces of up to 175 lbs. Available in 30, 45, 60, 150, 225 and 300 ft. lengths. https://usashop.sommercable.com/en/Cables/Computer-Media-Cables/HDMI-AOC-Armored-HI-HAOC.html

Sommer's FiberLens 12 Connector

The new FiberLens 12 compact optical connectors allows up to 12 fiber strands to be connected to a single optical cable or breakout LC/SC/ST connectors. This allows secure digital connections across long distances in the mobile broadcast, industrial and pro-audio sectors, as well as under extremely difficult and rough conditions (mining, offshore, military). The cable connector fits any optical cable with up to 12 fibers and is EB Junior Size compatible. https://usashop.sommercable.com/en/Digital-LWL-Verteilsystem-O3DR-L-12-00-10-00m.html

SC-MONOCAT 121

This new hybrid cable is the big brother of Sommer's popular MONOCAT 111C. In addition to the CAT.7 Ethernet and a shielded pair for DMX/Audio transmission, the new cable features a total of four color-coded wires for power plus one wire for common ground. This allows for the connection of two independent lines for power -- two conductors for hot, two conductors for neutral and one ground wire. https://usashop.sommercable.com/en/Cables/Bulk-Cables-Hybrid/Hybridkabel-SC-Monocat-121C-500-0131-1.html

SYSBOXX Modular Panel System

Sommer cable is also exhibiting the new SYSBOXX modular panel system for rack, wall, floor, desk and duct installations. The SYSBOXX system features over 100 modules to choose from for personalized panel configuration. The system provides significant time saving through minimal configuration/installation times and enhanced flexibility through an extensive number of interchangeable plate options. For easy online configuration and ordering, visit the SYSBOXX web configurator at www.sysboxx.com.

Visit Sommer Cable at NAB 2019 Central Hall Booth C9149

ABOUT SOMMER CABLE

Sommer Cable Germany is an enterprising development and manufacturing company of innovative and unique cable, connector and electronic products for the Studio, A/V Installation, Live Sound, Broadcast, Video, Music, IT and HiFi markets, with business partners in over 50 countries. In 2015, Sommer Cable America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sommer Cable Germany, was established in Santa Rosa, CA by new CEO Martin Ucik. The new company supplies the North American markets with Sommer's wide range of innovative and high quality products. 707.200.4020

http://sommercable.com/en