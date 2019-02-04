SMPTE Launches New Essential Technology Concepts Webcast Series

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Feb. 1, 2019 — SMPTE®, the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology and whose membership spans the globe, today announced the launch of its new Essential Technology Concepts Webcast Series, designed to cover the foundational concepts, technologies, and workflows associated with the creation of professional media content. Slated for Feb. 7, the first webcast, titled, "Human Perception Fundamentals: Color, Contrast, and Motion," will feature guest speaker David Long, director of the RIT Center for Media, Arts, Games, Interaction & Creativity (MAGIC) and MAGIC Spell Studios.

"The SMPTE Essential Technology Concepts Webcast Series is a great educational opportunity for both early and mid-career professionals who want to develop their technical knowledge base," said SMPTE Director of Education Joel Welch. "Whether attendees are filling gaps in their early education, rounding out existing knowledge and skills they gained organically, or complementing technical training associated with specific job responsibilities, they will find these new webcasts a great way to refresh or broaden their understanding of critical technologies and techniques."

SMPTE's Essential Technology Concepts Webcast Series will cover topics such as human perception, imaging physics, the fundamentals of color science, sound systems, and more. Hosted in a convenient, interactive setting available to attendees across the globe, the full series of webcasts will provide opportunities to learn about M&E technology fundamentals and to discuss critical topics and questions with subject matter experts.

"Addressing the industry's need for ongoing education, particularly on technical topics useful to newer professionals in the field, the SMPTE Essential Technology Concepts Webcast Series is a timely complement to our popular Technology and Standards Webcast Series," said SMPTE Education Vice President Sara Kudrle, who is also the product marketing manager at Imagine Communications. "Together, these expansive educational offerings deliver insights and critical understanding of the technologies at the core of the industry — and help to advance the careers of professionals working within it."

Essential Technology Concepts Webcasts are offered to SMPTE members and non-members as a complimentary service to support the advancement of the M&E industry and its members. Information and registration details about the new series, as well as other SMPTE webcasts is available online at www.smpte.org/webcasts.

Further information about SMPTE is available at smpte.org.

About SMPTE®

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, or SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee"), have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. Now in its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.

SMPTE is a global professional association of technologists and creatives who drive the quality and evolution of motion imaging. Its membership today includes more than 7,000 individuals: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at smpte.org/join.

